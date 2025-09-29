UPITS Third Edition Marks Historic Milestone, Ministers Hail State’s Global Presence |

Greater Noida: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), held at the India Expo Mart, concluded on Monday with grandeur and enthusiasm. Cabinet Ministers Rakesh Sachan and Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ delivered keynote addresses at the closing ceremony, hailing the event as a historic milestone for the state.

Rakesh Sachan highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in India to host an international trade show for the third consecutive time. He emphasised that UPITS served as a global platform, connecting the state’s entrepreneurs and artisans with international markets and instilling renewed confidence among them.

The previous edition had attracted 70,000 visitors, 125,000 B2B participants, and over 400,000 B2C participants. This year, Russia was the partner country, with more than 30 Russian delegates exploring investment opportunities. The event featured over 2,200 stalls and welcomed 500 buyers from more than 80 countries.

Rakesh Sachan further shared that over 90,000 youth were engaged through the CM Yuva Udyami Abhiyaan, while 26 educational institutions signed agreements, providing students exposure to new business prospects. Initiatives like ODOP and MSME schemes provided artisans with a platform to showcase their products and secure orders, further strengthened by the Shramik Samman Yojana, which has since been implemented nationally by Prime Minister Modi.

The “Khadi for Nation – Khadi for Fashion” initiative breathed new life into Khadi, complemented by vibrant cultural programs that drew large audiences. State exports surged from ₹80,000 crore to ₹2 lakh crore, propelling Uttar Pradesh toward its ambitious goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that UPITS-inspired local product fairs be held across all 75 districts starting October 9, ahead of Diwali, to expand markets for entrepreneurs and encourage citizens to support local products.

Welcoming Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ stated that the event not only marked the conclusion of the third edition but also set the stage for the fourth edition. He described UPITS as a modern celebration of craftsmanship, talent, and enterprise, with 2,500 exhibitors showcasing their products under one roof.

Over the four-day event, more than 24,400 business meetings were conducted, and 2,400 MoUs were signed, generating a record trade volume of ₹11,200 crore, with expectations of further growth on the fifth day.