UP Govt Extends 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh 2047' Campaign Till October 2025

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Yogi government has extended the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047” campaign until October 30, 2025, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions to enable wider public participation in shaping the state’s development vision.

So far, the campaign has received nearly 1.4 million suggestions, with 1.1 million from rural areas and 300,000 from urban areas. Young people are the most active participants: over 600,000 suggestions came from those under 31, around 700,000 from ages 31–60, and about 100,000 from senior citizens.

Department-wise participation:

•Education: 4.5 lakh suggestions (highest)

•Agriculture: 3 lakh suggestions

•Health, social welfare, rural-urban development: 1 lakh+ each

•IT, technology, industry: ~40,000 each

•Security: 30,000+ suggestions

To further encourage participation, the government organized dialogue programs with village heads, who motivated villagers to submit suggestions on the portal.

The feedback collected will help formulate the “Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047” vision document, reflecting the state government’s commitment to participatory governance and inclusive development.

