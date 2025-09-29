 UP News: Swadeshi Mela To Be Organised In All 75 Districts Before Diwali
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

In a major step towards empowering artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that “Swadeshi Melas” will be organized across all 75 districts of the state ahead of Diwali this year. MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan informed that these trade fairs will run for about 9 to 10 days in each district.

The event, to be organized under the banner of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), will carry the theme of “Swadeshi Mela.” The initiative aims to advance the “Vocal for Local” call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while giving a strong push to indigenous products.

He added, "Earlier, such fairs were limited to only 18 districts. This year, their expansion to all districts will provide artisans and handicraft entrepreneurs with a much larger marketplace and direct consumer reach. Along with showcasing traditional crafts, the initiative also plans to pass on the benefits of GST reforms to buyers."

The fairs will be inaugurated by ministers and MLAs in their respective districts, with a focus on highlighting local products. This effort is expected not only to boost artisans’ incomes, but also to make quality goods available to consumers at affordable prices.

article-image

The Minister further informed that the third edition of UPITS 2025 concluded successfully, and the fourth edition will be organized on a much grander scale from September 25 to 29, 2026. He assured that the shortcomings observed this year would be addressed to make the next edition more impactful.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Rakesh Sachan said that the construction of three Unity Malls in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra has begun with central government funding. Land has been identified, and foundation stones have been laid at certain sites. Looking ahead, the state government plans to establish Unity Malls in all 75 districts. These malls will not only showcase each district’s unique products but will also feature ODOP items from other states, thereby creating a comprehensive marketplace for indigenous goods.

