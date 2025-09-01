UP T20 League: Rinku Singh’s Unbeaten 78 Powers Meerut Mavericks To 7-Wicket Win Over Kashi Rudras

In a thrilling UP T20 League match at Ekana Stadium, the Meerut Mavericks defeated the Kashi Rudras by seven wickets, thanks to a sensational performance by captain Rinku Singh.

Batting first, the Kashi Rudras were restricted to a score of 135 for eight wickets. Their captain, Karan Sharma, was the top scorer with 61 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions. For the Mavericks, Kartik Tyagi was the standout bowler, taking four crucial wickets, while Vijay Kumar claimed two.

In response, the Meerut Mavericks chased down the target with ease, reaching it in just 15 overs. Rinku Singh led from the front with a masterful, unbeaten knock of 78 runs off just 48 balls, decorated with six fours and six sixes. His aggressive batting, along with a solid 35-run innings from Madhav Kaushik, ensured a comfortable win. The victory marked a dominant performance by the Mavericks, highlighting the power of their captain’s bat.