UP Sugarcane Farmers Thank CM Yogi For Record Price Hike In 2025–26 Season |

Lucknow: Overwhelmed by the historic decision to raise sugarcane prices for the 2025–26 crushing season, sugarcane farmers from across Uttar Pradesh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Thursday to express their gratitude. The Chief Minister warmly interacted with the farmers and highlighted the government’s continued commitment to their welfare.

The Chief Minister stated that since the Modi government came to power in 2014, agriculture and farmers’ welfare have been brought to the forefront of national priorities. “No one earlier cared about the health of the soil that feeds us, but Prime Minister Modi introduced the Soil Health Card scheme. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has freed farmers from the grip of moneylenders,” he said.

Recalling his government’s first major decision in 2017, the Chief Minister noted, “On the very first day of forming our government, we fulfilled our promise of loan waiver for 86 lakh farmers. In the past eight and a half years, irrigation has been expanded to an additional 23 lakh hectares.” He said that earlier, farmers toiled hard but middlemen reaped the profits. “We ended that exploitative system. Today, payments for farmers’ produce go directly into their bank accounts,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emphasizing the dignity and importance of farmers, the Chief Minister said, “No country or state can progress by disrespecting its farmers- the true providers of food.” Citing former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said that the path to the nation’s prosperity passes through its farms. “However, previous governments neglected farmers, turning Uttar Pradesh into a ‘BIMARU state.’ Their mindset was corrupt and self-serving. They shut down and sold sugar mills, but we stopped this trend,” he remarked.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Timely Completion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum By January 2026

Highlighting his government’s achievements, the Chief Minister said, “Over the past eight years, four new sugar mills have been established, six previously closed mills have been revived, and 42 mills have expanded their crushing capacity. Production capacity has increased by eight large new mills, and CBG plants have been installed in two mills. Today, 122 sugar mills are operational, of which around 105–106 make payments to farmers within a week. We are now setting up integrated sugar complexes.”

The Chief Minister also emphasized the growing investment and diversification within the sugarcane sector. “Sugarcane is no longer a seasonal crop; it has become a year-round economic activity. From CBG and distilleries to cogeneration plants, every related sector is advancing rapidly. The credit for making Uttar Pradesh number one in sugar, sugarcane, and ethanol production goes to our hardworking farmers,” he said.

Citing data, the Chief Minister stated, “Between 2007 and 2017, sugarcane price payments amounted to ₹1,47,346 crore. In the last eight and a half years, our government has made record payments of ₹2,90,225 crore—₹1,42,879 crore more than the previous governments paid in the decade before.”

The Chief Minister said that around 2.5 crore people are directly connected to the sugarcane sector. “The government will ensure the welfare of everyone associated with it. When our food providers stand with us, the government will extend every possible support to them,” he affirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the ‘Smart Sugarcane Farmer’ system has completely digitized the sugarcane slip process, ending the dominance of middlemen and ensuring full transparency. “Now, no one needs recommendations or intermediaries. Similar technological innovations will continue to be implemented,” he stated.

The Chief Minister added that sugar mills alone provide livelihoods to nearly one million families, and the government is actively promoting the expansion of the sugar industry. “Wherever required, new sugar mills, ethanol plants, and CBG plants will be established. Every effort will be made to strengthen this sector,” he affirmed.

Inset

Visionary and farmer-friendly decision by CM Yogi Adityanath, says Sugarcane Development Minister

Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan said that about eight years ago, two terms were often heard among sugarcane farmers, sugarcane mafia’ and ‘underweighing’. “Today, after eight and a half years of Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, these terms have completely disappeared from the lives of sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The Minister remarked that earlier, decisions concerning sugarcane were taken by people with no connection to farming, whereas today, a progressive farmer leads the state as Chief Minister. “No previous government in Uttar Pradesh had ever increased the sugarcane price by ₹80 during its tenure. This decision by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is both visionary and farmer-centric,” he said.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Fires Up Bihar Poll Campaign With Attacks On RJD, Calls For Good Governance

Recalling the past, the Minister stated, “Before 2017, sugarcane farmers had only one task, to protest, as their payments were pending for years. Today, payments are being made within a week. Farmers are getting high-quality fertilizers, improved seeds, and better irrigation facilities. As a result, sugarcane cultivation has expanded from 20 lakh hectares to over 29 lakh hectares.”

He added that the government is working continuously to equip sugarcane farmers with advanced technology and modern facilities. “The benefits of these reforms will soon reach every sugarcane farmer in the state,” the Minister assured.