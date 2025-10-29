UP CM Yogi Adityanath Fires Up Bihar Poll Campaign With Attacks On RJD, Calls For Good Governance

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Siwan: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intensified the Bihar Assembly election campaign on Tuesday, addressing massive rallies in Siwan’s Raghunathpur and Darauli constituencies in support of NDA candidates Vikas Kumar Singh and Vishnudev Paswan.

Urging voters to keep Bihar on the path of progress and not let it slide back into Jungle Raj, CM Yogi said the state must choose development and good governance over crime and corruption. Taking a sharp dig at the RJD candidate’s criminal background, he remarked, “Jaisa naam, waisa kaam,” drawing loud cheers as the crowd chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi-Yogi Zindabad.”

“This election is not about power but a fight against an identity crisis,” CM Yogi asserted. Beginning his speech in Bhojpuri, he greeted the audience saying, “Baba Mahendar Nath aur Bharat Ratna Doctor Rajendra Prasad ji ke gauravshali dharti par raua sab ke hum hirday se abhinandan karat bani.”

Calling Bihar the land of knowledge, devotion, strength, peace, and revolution, Yogi reminded the crowd of its glorious heritage—home to Mahatma Buddha, Lord Mahavir, Nalanda University, Chanakya, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Narayan, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Karpoori Thakur. He said everyone knows who pushed this land into an identity crisis before 2005.

Launching a scathing attack on the RJD, the Chief Minister said, “The RJD candidate fielded in Raghunathpur is notorious not only in Bihar, but globally for his family’s criminal background. Jaisa naam, waisa kaam!”

Highlighting his governance model, Yogi added, “We have implemented a zero-tolerance policy toward crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh, and the same should be done in Bihar.”

Accusing opposition parties of playing with religious sentiments, Yogi said, “RJD and its allies still oppose the construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They even oppose the development of the Janaki Corridor and temple in Sitamarhi. These are the same people who committed the sin of stopping the Ram Temple chariot. During Siwan’s old Jungle Raj days, there was even an acid attack on Chand Babu’s son. This is the same Bihar where criminals must not be allowed to return.”

Calling RJD, Congress, and Samajwadi Party “mafia-loving,” Yogi said, “These people bow at Babur and Aurangzeb’s tombs but fire bullets at Lord Ram’s devotees. They claim to stand with everyone but only promote their families and mafias.”

He added, “RJD committed the sin of stopping the Ram Temple chariot; Congress said Lord Ram never existed. Under the double-engine government led by PM Modi, we built the Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College, the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, and finally, erased the 500-year stain by constructing the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Addressing a massive rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the crowd, “Does anyone still doubt that Ayodhya has become the finest city?” He added, “We did what we promised. Seizing the property of criminals and mafias to build homes for the poor is the identity of the double-engine government. We not only used bulldozers but also handed house keys to the poor.”

Highlighting Bihar’s ongoing transformation, CM Yogi said, “Today, the state has airports, medical, and engineering colleges. This is an era of growth, not migration. The poor now receive rations, electricity, toilets, and health benefits of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This is the same Bihar that once faced chaos and Jungle Raj, but now its people live with dignity and rights.”

He further informed that the ₹6,100 crore Ram–Janaki Marg project will soon link Ayodhya with Sitamarhi, strengthening cultural and tourism connectivity between the two sacred places.

Emphasizing security and stability, CM Yogi said, “Communism has disappeared from the world. Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that by March 2026, Naxalism and Maoism will be completely eradicated. To achieve this, a double-engine government is essential.”

Appealing to voters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “We need leaders who stand for development — not criminals or mafias, but those who work for villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women.”

Associating Raghunathpur candidate Vikas Kumar Singh with the “auspicious number 108,” he told the crowd, “Do not allow anything inauspicious to enter.” Referring to Darauli’s Vishnudev Paswan, Yogi urged voters to ensure victory for both NDA candidates.

Highlighting the NDA’s inclusive agenda, CM Yogi said, “For heritage and development, youth employment, farmers’ prosperity, safety of daughters and daughters-in-law, and peaceful business, Bihar needs an NDA government.”

Referring to the Lok Janshakti Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party, he added, “Together, the NDA will turn the legacy of Babu Jagjivan Ram, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Jayaprakash Narayan into true people’s governance.”