UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For Dev Deepawali 2025 In Varanasi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of preparations for Dev Deepawali 2025, to be held in Varanasi on November 5, during a high-level meeting on Thursday.

Describing Dev Deepawali as a unique confluence of Kashi’s eternal tradition, Ganga worship, and people’s faith, the Chief Minister said the festival is a living symbol of India’s timeless heritage, where lamps represent not just light but religion, duty, and national spirit.

CM Yogi emphasized that the celebration of Kashi’s Dev Deepawali should serve as a global message of India’s cultural soul and spiritual consciousness. He directed that preparations for the Ganga Mahotsav (Nov 1–4) and Dev Deepawali (Nov 5) be timely, well-coordinated, and of high quality.

He further instructed that lighting, decoration, Deepdan, cultural programs, and public participation at the ghats should embody devotion, discipline, and beauty, making the celebration a true reflection of Kashi’s divine grandeur.

He stressed the importance of crowd control, safety, cleanliness, and traffic management at the ghats during Dev Deepawali celebrations. He called for effective inter-departmental coordination to ensure a smooth and safe experience for devotees and visitors.

The Chief Minister issued special instructions to departments including Tourism, Municipal Corporation, Police, Water Police, Culture, Irrigation, PWD, Electricity, and Health, directing them to carry out all necessary preparations in accordance with their responsibilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to ensure smart lighting, attractive floral decorations, theme-based installations, and drone and CCTV monitoring at all ghats during Dev Deepawali. He emphasized special attention to the cleaning and beautification of ghats, alleys, and main routes, directing that adequate sanitation staff be deployed at every location.

The Chief Minister said control rooms must remain operational 24×7, with CCTV feeds continuously monitored from the command centre. For devotees’ convenience, he ordered arrangements for sufficient toilets, drinking water, medical aid, and first-aid centres.

To strengthen safety, emergency boats and ambulance services will be stationed near the ghats, while boatmen are to be provided with life jackets, registration tags, and route details.

CM Yogi also reviewed preparations at key ghats, including Namo Ghat, Raj Ghat, Rajendra Prasad Ghat, and Dashashwamedh Ghat, instructing officials to ensure that all arrangements reflect devotion, discipline, and grandeur befitting the festival.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that lamp decorations, tourist facilities, and safety measures for Dev Deepawali 2025 be of the highest standard, reflecting Kashi’s global spiritual stature. He said the boatmen community, an inseparable part of Kashi’s tradition, adds to the festival’s grandeur and must receive full cooperation and safety support, ensuring secure boat services for devotees.

It was informed in the meeting that Chet Singh Ghat will host a 25-minute projection mapping and laser show thrice daily, while sand art installations will adorn the sandbank between Kashi Vishwanath Ghat and Chet Singh Ghat. A 10-minute green fireworks display, accompanied by laser and musical performances, will take place in front of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat.

CM Yogi said the celebrations should reflect the spirit of “Clean Kashi, Green Kashi, Divine Kashi”, ensuring cleanliness, accessibility, and proper lighting from the ghats to the city streets. He directed special attention to traffic management, parking, barricading, shuttle services, electricity, and medical facilities, so that no congestion or disorder occurs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that cultural programs along the Ganga should see active participation from local artists, schools, voluntary groups, women’s organizations, and religious leaders.

He said Dev Deepawali should become a symbol of public cooperation, social harmony, and national pride, adding that the festival of Kashi is not merely religious but a celebration of faith, discipline, and inner strength. Visitors, he added, should experience India’s timeless spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” through the city’s sanctity, orderliness, and discipline.