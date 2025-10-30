UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Timely Completion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum By January 2026

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, reviewed the ongoing construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra, emphasizing that it will serve as a symbol of India’s valor, self-respect, and cultural magnificence.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress so far, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the building by January at all costs, ensuring timely inauguration.

He said the museum should not remain a static display, but evolve as a living, interactive experience where visitors can connect with India’s glorious past. Each gallery, he directed, must include thematic and technology-driven presentations that turn visitors into active participants.

Highlighting the “Shivaji and the Great Escape Gallery,” CM Yogi directed that the historic escape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Agra Fort be recreated using 7D technology, digital sound, light, and visual effects to make the event come alive for visitors.

The Chief Minister also instructed that the ‘Gallery of Pioneers’ should preserve and display memorabilia, artifacts, and documents related to the freedom fighters of 1857, narrating the story of those who laid the foundation of India’s independence. He said the gallery should honor the legacy of Rani Lakshmibai, Nana Saheb, Tatya Tope, and other heroes through modern digital displays.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Fires Up Bihar Poll Campaign With Attacks On RJD, Calls For Good Governance

Regarding the ‘Festivals Gallery’, CM Yogi said it should bring to life the major festivals of Uttar Pradesh—such as Mahashivratri and Dev Deepawali in Kashi, Shri Krishna Janmotsav and Rangotsav in Braj, and Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj—through immersive sound, light, and color experiences, rather than static photographs.

He further directed that the ‘Gallery of Rivers’ depict the faith, culture, and folk life surrounding sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, and Ghaghra, while sections such as “Devasur Sangram” should showcase Indian philosophical interpretations of creation, religion, and human values.

The Chief Minister has directed that every artwork, sculpture, and architectural element in the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra should embody the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh. He said that every wall, courtyard, and artwork must tell a story, showcasing a fusion of folk art, traditional crafts, and modern creativity.

CM Yogi further instructed that an “Agra Gallery” be developed to highlight the city’s architectural and cultural legacy, allowing visitors to experience Mughal architecture, Braj culture, and modern Agra. He also ordered development of an “Orientation Gallery” to introduce visitors to the museum’s vision, Shivaji Maharaj’s life, and the socio-cultural milieu of his time.

Emphasizing innovation, CM Yogi said the museum should not merely preserve the past but serve as a center of inspiration for the future. He called for the use of interactive technology, virtual reality, digital archives, and sound-light shows across all galleries to create an immersive experience.

Directing the Culture Department and construction agencies to review progress weekly, the Chief Minister insisted that all work be completed on schedule and with high quality, adding that the museum will enhance Agra’s global identity and become a living symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural pride.