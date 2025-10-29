 UP Govt Boosts Youth Skill Development & Local Employment Under CM Yogi’s Leadership
State Minister (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, chaired a review meeting at the headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in Aliganj, Lucknow.

Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking concrete and result-oriented steps to promote youth skill development, self-reliance, and local employment. The government’s vision is to ensure that every young person in the state finds meaningful employment, or self-employment based on their skills, realizing the broader goal of Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat. These efforts are giving strong momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local and Skill India missions at the state level.

State Minister (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, chaired a review meeting at the headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in Aliganj, Lucknow. The meeting assessed the progress of ongoing skill development programs aimed at achieving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a one trillion-dollar economy.

Minister Agarwal said that due to the Yogi government’s efforts, ITI graduates are now securing placements with leading national companies, boosting the enthusiasm of the state’s youth toward skill-based education. He instructed that these success stories be widely publicized so that more young people are encouraged to enroll in ITIs, pursue courses of their interest, and gain opportunities for both employment and entrepreneurship.

He emphasised that close coordination with industry should be established in every district, facilitating industry visits and training programs aligned with current market needs. To ensure this, the Mission will prepare an industry visit calendar and a structured timetable for students.

Minister Agarwal further highlighted that the Yogi government is taking significant initiatives to strengthen linkages between industries, the Skill Development Mission, and ITI institutes so that students receive training customized to real-world industrial requirements.

He also directed that the Skill Mitra portal be regularly updated with placement data and that all training programs remain demand-driven and industry-relevant.

In line with government directives, all nodal ITI institutes will conduct monthly placement drives on the 21st of every month, with Deloitte India serving as the key partner to ensure active industry participation.

So far, ITI students have been successfully placed in prominent companies such as Subros Ltd., Creature Industries, Dixon Technologies, Havells, Pepsico, and Sona BLW. Students have also gained practical exposure through industrial visits to facilities including Gyan Dairy, Alpha Engineers (TATA Motors Ancillary), Mohannah Enterprises, Kashi Industries, and Avionics Sparrow.

The meeting further noted that the Yogi government is continuously expanding partnerships with organizations such as the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), the Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council (FFSC), and Gyan Dairy. Work is also progressing rapidly on establishing Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for the furniture sector in Noida, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Dr. Hari Om, Mission Director Pulkit Khare, Additional Director Priya Singh, departmental officials, and representatives from Deloitte India.

