UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Timely Construction Of ‘Navy Shaurya Museum’ In Lucknow

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the presentation on the proposed ‘Navy Shaurya Museum’ in Lucknow during a Culture Department meeting on Thursday, directed officials to ensure its timely construction. He said the museum would stand as a living symbol of the Indian Navy’s indomitable valor and India’s maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region.

The Chief Minister remarked that the sea has long been the crucible of Indian civilization, and the Indian Navy represents the modern embodiment of that glorious maritime tradition. The museum, he said, would serve as an important vehicle for bringing this legacy to the people.

During a presentation on the Navy Shaurya Museum project, it was informed that the museum will be designed in the abstract form of a ship, featuring ship railings, porthole-style windows, naval architecture, and maritime symbols. The complex will include an interpretation center, central deck, open-air memorial, thematic walkways, exhibition galleries, fountains, and a light-and-sound arena. Its energy-efficient design will emphasize natural light, ventilation, and green construction techniques to promote sustainability.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the museum should not merely serve as a visual display but as an “experience center” where visitors can engage with history through digital, interactive, and immersive technologies. He directed that exhibits allow visitors to experience naval operations, warfare, and technological innovations firsthand, and that detailed information on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s maritime vision and legacy be prominently showcased.

The project is being developed in two key segments, the ‘INS Gomati Shaurya Smarak’ (Sacred Memorial) and the ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’. The INS Gomati (F-21), an indigenous Godavari-class missile frigate that served the Indian Navy for 34 years and took part in operations like Operation Cactus and Operation Parakram, will be preserved and displayed within the complex, enabling citizens and youth to witness its heroic legacy up close.

Describing the ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ as a highlight of the project, the Chief Minister ordered its early completion. A TU-142 aircraft, which served the Navy for 29 years in maritime surveillance and disaster relief, is being installed in the garden, along with a proposed exhibition of the Sea King SK-42B helicopter. The Chief Minister said, "The garden will serve as a live experience hub, connecting youth with modern naval operations and technology."

The museum complex will also feature a 7D theatre, aircraft carrier landing simulator, warship simulator, submerged Dwarka model, digital water-screen show, marine life aquarium, and participatory activities such as “Dress Like Your Heroes.” In addition, interactive galleries dedicated to the Navy’s gallantry awards, historic missions, and indigenous defence innovations will be developed.

To ensure proper execution and coordination, a committee, chaired by the Director General of Tourism and comprising representatives from the Maritime Heritage Society, UP Projects Corporation, and naval experts, has been constituted to oversee the project.

The Chief Minister stated that the museum will rekindle Uttar Pradesh’s ancient maritime heritage, which once served as a vital link in India’s coastal trade and Indian Ocean connectivity. He said, “The Navy Shaurya Museum in Lucknow will not only embody the valor of the Indian Navy but also reflect the enduring maritime spirit of India. It will give Uttar Pradesh a proud new identity on the national tourism map.”