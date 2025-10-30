UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Sugarcane Farmers After Announcing Historic Price Hike

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow: On Wednesday, the Yogi government announced a historic ₹30 per quintal hike in sugarcane prices for the 2025–26 crushing season. A day later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met sugarcane farmers, who expressed gratitude for the decision, saying, “Thanks to Yogi Ji, we get to celebrate Diwali twice in a month.”

Santosh Vajpayee, a progressive farmer, said, “There was a time when sugarcane dried up while we waited endlessly for slips. Today, slips arrive directly on our phones, and inter-cropping with potato, gram, mustard, and cabbage has boosted our income—all thanks to the Chief Minister’s leadership.”

Heera Singh from Mathura said, “The Yogi government’s price hike is a true gift to farmers. Earlier, under Congress, BSP, and SP, no one cared for us. The slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ has found real meaning under the BJP government. From Rajnath Singh’s credit card system to PM Modi’s Kisan Samman Nidhi, every initiative has strengthened us.”

Another farmer, Ramniwas Yadav, added, “In ten years under previous governments, sugarcane prices didn’t rise by even one rupee. In eight years, Yogi Ji has raised them by over 35%. His first cabinet decision waived farm loans, bringing immense relief. Under PM Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi is truly uplifting the nation’s food providers.”

Yet another sugarcane farmer Sardar Gurdatt Singh said, “Under CM Yogi’s leadership, we’ve had the chance to celebrate Diwali twice in a month. I don’t even know how to thank him for increasing the sugarcane price. In previous governments, short weighing on weighing scales was part of the system. Since Yogi’s government came to power, no one dares to steal even a single stalk of sugarcane.”

Satyapal Bhura from Shamli said, “The Yogi government has brought smiles to the faces of poor farmers. This step by the state government is leading sugarcane farmers toward prosperity. The government’s decision is truly in the interest of farmers. On behalf of all of Shamli, I thank the Chief Minister for increasing the sugarcane price.”