 UP Schools Get Major Makeover Under Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar
According to official data, 97 percent of targeted improvements have been achieved. Schools that once lacked toilets, clean drinking water, electricity, and furniture now have boundary walls, tiled toilets, painted classrooms, and solar lighting.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:44 AM IST
UP Schools Get Major Makeover Under Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar

Primary and secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh have undergone major infrastructural changes in recent years through initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar. These programs focus on providing safe, modern, and fully equipped campuses to strengthen the quality of education.

Launched in 2018, Operation Kayakalp was designed to upgrade council schools by ensuring the availability of basic facilities. According to official data, 97 percent of targeted improvements have been achieved. Schools that once lacked toilets, clean drinking water, electricity, and furniture now have boundary walls, tiled toilets, painted classrooms, and solar lighting.

For secondary schools, the Department of Secondary Education initiated Project Alankar, which assessed 2,295 schools across 27 parameters before carrying out upgrades. The improvements include smart classrooms, computer labs, science laboratories, libraries, and Wi-Fi access. Playgrounds, multipurpose halls, art and craft rooms, and vocational training facilities have also been added to enhance all-round development. The projects further focus on safety and sustainability, with the installation of CCTV cameras, biometric attendance systems, fire safety equipment, rainwater harvesting structures, and solar panels. Schools now also feature principal and staff rooms, drinking water stations, cycle stands, and modern office spaces, strengthening their infrastructure base.

Before these initiatives, many schools in the state operated with inadequate infrastructure, leading to falling student enrollment. Today, with upgraded facilities, schools are seeing higher participation from both students and parents, restoring trust in the public education system.

Together, Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have turned government schools into modern learning spaces that prioritize safety, inclusivity, and future readiness. The transformation is visible not only in buildings and facilities but also in the renewed engagement of communities with their local schools.

