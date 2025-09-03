Barabanki Police Lathi-Charge On Law Students Sparks Political Firestorm For Yogi Govt

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

A violent police lathi-charge on law students at a private university in Barabanki spiralled into a major political crisis for the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday, triggering massive student protests in the state capital and forcing the administration to suspend erring officials and order twin inquiries.

The flashpoint occurred on Monday at Shriram Swaroup Memorial University (SRMU), where students, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists, were protesting alleged irregularities. Their primary grievances were that the university was operating its law faculty without valid affiliation from the Bar Council of India and imposing arbitrary fines of up to ₹5,000 for minor fee delays. The protest turned violent, resulting in a police action that left over 24 students injured, with several requiring hospitalization.

Taking serious cognizance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "strong displeasure" and initiated immediate disciplinary action. City Circle Officer Harshit Chauhan was suspended and attached to the SP office, while the Kotwal and the local outpost in-charge were line-attached.

All police personnel involved have been attached to the police lines.

A high-level dual investigation has been ordered, Inspector General (IG) of Ayodhya Range will probe the circumstances of the lathi-charge itself, while the Ayodhya Commissioner will investigate the validity of the university's law degrees. The CM has demanded reports by evening.

The university administration, in its defence, claimed the law programme's affiliation was undergoing a "renewal process" and stated the protest was sparked by the suspension of two students for indiscipline, assuring that no student's future was at risk.

These assurances, however, failed to quell the anger. ABVP workers staged aggressive demonstrations outside Lucknow University and the Vidhan Sabha, climbing on police vehicles and shouting slogans against the administration. In a significant show of student unity, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) announced its support for the ABVP, condemning the police action and vowing a larger united agitation.

With political temperatures rising, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the incident a "government failure." The Barabanki district administration declared a full alert and heightened security around the university campus as the state government works to contain the fallout from the explosive situation.