 Uttar Pradesh News: SIT Uncovers Inter-State Narcotic Cough Syrup Racket Using Fake Aadhaar, Forged Documents
The UP SIT probing illegal narcotic cough syrup trade has uncovered an inter-state syndicate using fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents. Matching batch numbers linked seizures in Tripura and Bengal to a Lucknow firm, with officials expecting more arrests as the investigation widens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
SIT investigation reveals an inter-state narcotic cough syrup racket using fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal trade of narcotic cough syrup in Uttar Pradesh has uncovered crucial evidence pointing to the use of fake Aadhaar cards and forged experience certificates to facilitate smuggling.

Inter-State Links Extend to Tripura and West Bengal

The investigation has revealed links extending to Tripura and West Bengal, indicating the operation of an inter-state syndicate.

Batch Numbers Match Seized Consignments

According to officials, the SIT found that cough syrup seized earlier by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura and South Bengal carried the same batch numbers as consignments supplied by a Lucknow-based firm, Style Traders, operated by Shubham Jaiswal. This matching of batch numbers has strengthened suspicions of a coordinated supply chain operating across multiple states.

SIT Seeks Financial Records Within a Week

Following this development, the SIT has instructed all investigating officers to submit detailed records of financial transactions between the firms and companies involved within one week. The aim is to identify money trails, shell entities and individuals responsible for procuring and distributing the illegal consignments.

Licences and Permits Allegedly Secured Using Forged Papers

Investigators also found that fake identity documents and experience certificates were allegedly used to obtain licences, transport permits and regulatory clearances, allowing the syndicate to bypass scrutiny.

Regulatory Loopholes Exploited to Move Large Quantities

The racket is believed to have exploited regulatory loopholes to move large quantities of cough syrup, often misused as an intoxicant.

Further Arrests Likely as Probe Widens

The SIT continues to question suspects and examine digital and financial evidence. Officials said further arrests are likely as the probe expands to other states connected to the supply network.

