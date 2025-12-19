UP Paddy Procurement At MSP Gains Momentum Under Yogi Government In Kharif 2025-26

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The impact of the policies of the CM Yogi Adityanath government regarding paddy purchased during the Kharif marketing year 2025-26 is clearly visible at the ground level in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government, linking paddy purchase at Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmer welfare, has not only accelerated the purchasing process but has also made the payment system more transparent and timely.

The latest figures show that farmer participation in paddy purchase has increased this year, and the system has been further strengthened through online centres. This year has also been significant in terms of farmer participation.

So far, 4,09,444 farmers have been directly involved in paddy purchase in 2025-26, compared to 3,73,840 last year. The increment shows the positive impact of the trust and simplified procedures created by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Looking at the figures, the total amount of paddy purchased in the current marketing year 2025-26 has reached 2,502,149.60 metric tons.

Along with paddy, the government has also prioritized the dispatch system. Making the farmer registration and verification process online has almost eliminated the role of middlemen.

The government has also adopted a balanced and responsible approach on the payment front. So far, Rs. 5569.97 crore of payment has been done to the farmers.

To streamline the paddy purchase system, 4,743 online purchase centres are operational in the state, which is more than the 4,347 centres operational last year. These centres provide farmers with the convenience of selling their produce near their homes.

Regarding farmer registration, a total of 882,988 farmers have registered for paddy purchase as of December 19, 2025, of which the verification process has been completed for 668,698 farmers.

Last year, during the same period, 713,600 farmers were registered, and 610,135 farmers were verified. These figures clearly show that not only has registration increased this year, but the pace of verification has also accelerated.

Millet Purchase

In the state, 172,109.30 metric tons of millet have been procured so far in the 2025-26 season, compared to 81,058.91 metric tons last year. A total of 41,568 millet farmers sold their produce this year, while the number was 15,096 last year.

Sorghum Purchase

Sorghum purchased in the recent year stands at 26,448.60 metric tons. 7,814 sorghum farmers sold their crop under the government procurement system this year, which is more than the 7,282 farmers last year.

Payments amounting to ₹91.49 crore have been made to sorghum farmers. 82 procurement centres for sorghum are operating online.