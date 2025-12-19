UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party Of Mafia Links Ahead Of Assembly Winter Session

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a strong attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to the media ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the Chief Minister said, “It is widely known that almost every mafia operating in the state has had links with the Samajwadi Party.”

He stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the accused arrested during operations conducted by the STF and the Uttar Pradesh Police were connected to the SP.

He added that the Samajwadi Party, already known for its controversial functioning, will see its role further exposed as the investigation progresses.

CM Yogi said, “While a final conclusion can only be drawn after the complete report is received, the statements being made by the SP chief mirror the sentiment captured in the line: “I kept repeating the same mistake; the dust was on my face, yet I kept cleaning the mirror.”

He remarked that the emergence of photographs linking Akhilesh Yadav with mafia elements would inevitably bring to light involvement in activities. “Let the investigation continue; the truth will come out,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Addressing the codeine case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explained that codeine phosphate is a regulated drug covered under the NDPS Act and is used in the manufacture of cough syrups meant for treating severe cough. Its quota and distribution are strictly controlled by the Central Narcotics Bureau and permitted only for authorised pharmaceutical manufacturers.

He said, “Complaints were received about the misuse of codeine-based cough syrup as a narcotic, following which the Uttar Pradesh government initiated action.”

Under the leadership of the UP Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), proceedings were initiated under the NDPS Act. The Chief Minister said, “The joint operation involving the FSDA, UP Police, and STF has so far exposed large-scale illegal trafficking and resulted in extensive arrests. A state-level SIT, comprising officers from the UP Police and FSDA, is monitoring the case, and all critical aspects, including the financial trail of illegal trafficking, will be thoroughly investigated.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature has begun today and will continue until December 24. He welcomed all the members participating in the session and stated that it would focus on public issues, the advancement of development-related legislative work, and discussions on supplementary demands from various departments.

He informed that a special discussion would be held to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, and homage would be paid to its composer, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Noting that Uttar Pradesh’s foundation day coincides with the date on which ‘Vande Mataram’ was recognised under the Constitution, he said the discussion would hold special significance.

The Chief Minister also said, “Assembly proceedings are unlikely to take place today due to a condolence motion following the sudden demise of a sitting MLA. However, if any issue is raised in the Legislative Council, the Leader of the House will present the government’s position, and the government will also respond appropriately outside the House if required.”

The Chief Minister said it was clearly conveyed during the all-party meeting that the government is fully prepared to discuss all issues. He emphasised that the government maintains a positive approach towards development-related matters and expects cooperation from all parties to ensure the smooth conduct of the session.

He remarked that the country’s largest legislature is steadily moving in the right direction, and when democratic institutions become forums for meaningful debate, elected representatives uphold public trust.

CM Yogi added that while the government had wished for a longer session, many legislators are currently engaged in the special revision of electoral rolls, an exercise crucial for maintaining the integrity and transparency of democracy.

Consequently, the session has been scheduled until December 24 to accommodate essential legislative business, supplementary demands, and deliberations on ‘Vande Mataram’. He expressed confidence that the session would prove significant for the Uttar Pradesh Legislature and the overall development of the state.