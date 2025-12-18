'No Mercy For Those Exploiting Farmers': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Toughest Action On Fertilizer Hoarding

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has adopted a very strict stance against fertilizer black marketing. Taking its toughest action so far, the government has sent out a clear message that crimes affecting agriculture and farmers’ interests will not be tolerated under any circumstances. On the Chief Minister’s instructions, stringent action including provisions under the National Security Act (NSA) is being taken against fertilizer mafias.

The Yogi government believes that fertilizer black marketing is not just a matter of supply disruption or administrative negligence, but a grave offence directly linked to food security, farmers’ livelihoods and the state’s economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting, stated in clear terms that those who profiteer by pushing farmers into crisis are not merely breaking the law, but are playing with the food security of the country and the state. Such elements will not be treated as ‘ordinary offenders’. If required, strict provisions like the NSA will be invoked against them to ensure they do not remain a threat to society for long.

The Yogi government has directed that immediate FIRs be registered on complaints related to fertilizer black marketing, hoarding and overpricing. Cases will no longer be brushed aside with mere notices or warnings. District administrations have been empowered to take strict action on the spot. The Chief Minister said it is unacceptable for farmers to be forced to run from pillar to post for fertilizers. Wherever information about black marketing is received, officials will intervene directly and ensure legal action against the guilty.

To streamline the fertilizer supply system, the Yogi government has strengthened the mechanism of surprise inspections. On the Chief Minister’s directions, not only shopkeepers but also officials responsible for monitoring will be held accountable for negligence. During surprise checks, stocks, sales registers, rate lists and distribution processes are being thoroughly examined. If collusion or willful neglect is found at any level, action against the concerned official is assured.

A daily stock reporting system has been implemented across all districts of the state. Under this system, every fertilizer shop and warehouse must upload daily details of available stock, sales and remaining quantities online. This has enhanced transparency and enables early assessment of any potential shortage at the district or block level. Through the use of technology, every move of the fertilizer mafia is being monitored and timely action is being taken.

The strictness of the Yogi government is evident from the fact that more than 5,000 fertilizer shops across the state have been inspected over the past two years. During these inspections, hundreds of licenses were suspended or cancelled after irregularities were found, and heavy penalties were imposed in several cases.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials that this campaign should not remain limited to statistics, but its impact must be visible on the ground for farmers. The Yogi government has also made it clear that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the state for the Rabi season 2025–26. As per official data, the total availability of Urea, DAP and NPK exceeds 130 lakh metric tonnes. The Chief Minister said that when adequate stock is available, there is no justification for black marketing. Any attempt to create an artificial shortage will be treated as a criminal conspiracy.

The Chief Minister has appealed to farmers to immediately report any instances of black marketing, overpricing or forced tagging to the administration. The government stands firmly with them and will act on every complaint. At the same time, a stern warning has been issued to fertilizer mafias that the law will now strike harder than ever. There is no place in the state for those who play with agriculture and farmers’ livelihoods.