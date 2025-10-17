UP News: Chaudhary Charan Singh University Ranks Among Top 5% Globally In Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026

CCSU shines in THE World University Rankings 2026 | File Photo

Lucknow: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has made a significant mark in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR-2026), ranking among the top 5% globally. The university has been placed in the 1201-1500 band, a testament to its research-oriented approach.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: Thousands Of Teachers Yet To Return After School Merger Cancellation

CCSU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sangita Shukla, attributed this achievement to the hard work of faculty members, researchers, students, and staff. The university has been focusing on research, with students receiving grants and incentives for research projects.