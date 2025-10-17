 Surge In Sudden Cardiac Arrests During Weddings, Dance Events And Workouts Sparks Health Concerns
Lucknow: A string of sudden collapses during dance events, weddings, and gym sessions has shocked residents, raising concern over rising sudden cardiac deaths. Cardiologists warn these are not heart attacks but cardiac arrests triggered by chaotic heart rhythms or hidden blockages.

Dr. R.S. Sharma, DM Cardiology (AIIMS), said, “People appear healthy but carry years of silent heart damage. Sudden exertion can turn fatal.” Doctors link the crisis to poor diets, stress, smoking, and erratic sleep.

Rapid lifestyle changes — from home-cooked meals to processed food have worsened heart health. “Many go from years of inactivity to intense workouts without screening,” Dr. Sharma added.

Experts recommend routine cardiac check-ups after age 30, yoga, breathing exercises, and moderate walking to strengthen the heart.

“If lifestyle habits don’t change,” Dr. Sharma warned, “such tragedies may become even more common.”

