Bhopal Faces Rising Cardiac Crisis: Heart Attacks And Hypertension Surge Among 30s & 40s

Hospitals in Bhopal report rising cases of heart attacks and hypertension among young adults

Lucknow: Bhopal — The City of Lakes, once celebrated for its relaxed lifestyle and flavourful cuisine, is now witnessing a troubling increase in cardiac ailments. Over the past year, hospitals across Bhopal have reported a sharp rise in heart attacks, hypertension, and arterial blockages with many patients now in their 30s and 40s.

Dr. R.S. Meena, DM Cardiology at Anant Heart Hospital, attributes this surge to poor diet and inactivity. “Bhopal’s traditional food is delicious but extremely oily and salty. Over time, this causes cholesterol buildup and weakens the heart,” he explained.

He added that the growing trend of sudden, high-intensity workouts without prior fitness or medical screening has made the situation worse.