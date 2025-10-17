Lucknow Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Playing Mobile Game For Hours, Third Such Incident In 2 Months

13-year-old Lucknow boy found dead after playing Free Fire for several hours | Representative Image

Lucknow: A 13-year-old boy died mysteriously while playing a mobile game in Lucknow’s Indiranagar area late Wednesday night. The child, identified as Vivek Kashyap, was found unconscious on his bed by his sister after reportedly playing the popular online game Free Fire for several hours.

According to the family, Vivek worked at a grocery store and would play the game daily after returning home, often late into the night. His sister Chandni said, “He used to play Free Fire every night till around 11 pm and got very angry if disturbed.”

On Wednesday, Vivek skipped work and played continuously from morning. His sister later found him unresponsive, assuming he had fallen asleep while gaming. When she returned to wake him for lunch, he did not respond. He was rushed to Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. “We have sent the body for post-mortem examination. Only the medical report will confirm the reason behind his death,” officials stated.

This is the third such incident involving children dying suddenly while playing mobile games in Lucknow within the past two months, raising serious concerns about screen addiction and gaming-related health hazards.