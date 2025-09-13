UP International Trade Show To Present State’s Investment And Growth Story

Lucknow: With the efforts of the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the new epicentre of investment and industrial growth. This will also be reflected during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025. As per the master exhibition layout of the mega show to be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, large space has been allotted for the state’s priority, rising, and champion services sectors.

As per the layout plan, Halls 1 to 8 and Hall 15 have been allocated for B2B activities, while Halls 9, 10, and 12 are for B2C. Halls 11 and 14 have been made hubs for both B2B and B2C. Importantly, the Yogi government has positioned UPITS as not just a state-level but a national future-defining investment platform. By drawing investors, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, the event will give Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity on the industrial map.

Industrial activities on the ground floor

According to the master layout, on the ground floor:

Hall-1: UPSIDA and Invest UP have been given 2,156 sq. meters.

Hall-2: 2,400 sq. meters allotted to GNIDA, YEIDA, Civil Aviation, and the Russia Pavilion.

Hall-5: 1,930 sq. meters for UPLC Pavilion, startups, IT/ITES, and the electrical-electronics sector (included in priority sectors).

Hall-7: 2,000 sq. meters for the Tourism Department, State Water and Sanitation Mission, Clean Group, and Noida Authority. This hall is designated as the Champion Services Hall.

ODOP Exhibition in Hall-9

The state’s ambitious “One District One Product (ODOP)” scheme will shine in 3,300 sq. m Grand Display at Hall-9.

Hall-10: Dedicated to new ventures and women entrepreneurs, allotted 3,300 sq. meters.

Hall-11: 3,300 sq. meters for UPSRLM, GI products, FSDA (Food), FMCG, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry sectors.

Hall (9, 10, and 11) have been earmarked for rising sectors

Hall-12: 3,300 sq. meters for agriculture and allied industries, dairy, horticulture, and the sugarcane-sugar sector.

Hall-14: 3,300 sq. meters for Town of Excellence Exports (Handicraft, Handloom, Textile, and Khadi).

Hall-15: 3,300 sq. meters for these sectors plus warehousing and logistics.

Hall-18A: Allotted to CM Yuva.

Hall-18B: For CREDAI (Real Estate) and Transport (Auto/EV).

Cultural activities on the second floor

The second floor will also host wide-ranging events:

Hall-2: 2,000 sq. meters for inauguration, B2B meetings, plenary sessions, and knowledge sessions.

Hall-4: Display of “UP at a Glance.”

Hall-6: 2,000 sq. meters for Renewable Energy, Solar Energy, Power, Defence Manufacturing, and

Urban Development

Hall-8: 2,032 sq. meters for FSDA (Drugs), AYUSH, Health and Hospitals, Higher Education, UPSDM, Banks and Finance, Forest Department, and Irrigation Department.

On this floor, specific areas have also been designated for cultural activities.