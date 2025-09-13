Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils ‘Viksit UP @2047’ Plan: Tech-Driven Disaster Management & Ambitious Poverty Eradication Goals

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 13: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated concrete steps towards “Viksit UP @2047.” The CM has set the goal that in the next 22 years, the state should be empowered with modern technology to effectively tackle disasters and to almost completely eradicate poverty.

Disaster Management Gets High-Tech Boost

In a major step, the state government—working in collaboration with ISRO—is integrating advanced technology into disaster management. Plans are underway to launch a dedicated satellite for weather forecasting and disaster relief. This will provide real-time data on emergencies such as floods, earthquakes, and heatwaves, ensuring faster and more effective relief operations.

City Heat Action Plans (HAP) in Place

In view of the rising heatwaves and challenges of climate change, City Heat Action Plans (HAP) have been prepared for major cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Varanasi, while plans for Kanpur and Prayagraj are being finalized. Considering the rise in urban temperatures, experts from IIT, AIIMS, and KGMU are providing technical support for these plans.

HVRCAs to Address Natural and Man-Made Disasters

Along with heatwaves, work is also being done at the state level on HVRCAs (Hazard, Vulnerability, and Capacity Assessments) to tackle earthquakes, fires, and chemical accidents. Over 34 districts in the state have been declared earthquake-sensitive. In these areas, people are being trained through mock drills in schools, hospitals, factories, railway complexes, and malls.

UP Leads in Poverty Reduction

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in poverty eradication over the past eight years. According to the National Multidimensional Poverty Report 2022–23, compared to 2015–16, the state recorded a decline of 20.28 points in poverty rate, while the national average was only 13.57 points.

“This difference shows that UP has made the fastest progress in poverty reduction across the country. Effective implementation of government schemes and the policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” have helped nearly six crore people to rise above the poverty line. Significant improvements have been seen in health, education, and living standards,” the CM said.

GSDP Targets and Economic Growth Ambitions

The state government aims to raise UP’s GSDP to 6 trillion dollars by 2047, which will be 20 percent of India’s projected GDP. To achieve this, UP will need to maintain an annual growth rate of nearly 16 percent over the next 22 years.

Currently, the state’s GSDP is 353 billion dollars, with targets of 1,000 billion by 2030, 2,000 billion by 2036, and 6,000 billion (6 trillion) by 2047. By then, per capita income is expected to reach Rs 26 lakh, fulfilling CM Yogi Adityanath’s pledge of reaching the ‘Zero Poverty’ level.

Transformative Governance Over Past Eight Years

Before 2017, the state lagged in both disaster management and economic prosperity. There was no solid action plan for disaster management, and government schemes failed to reach the grassroots. But in the past eight years, efficiency, transparency, and technical support in governance have transformed the situation. Today, the state is ready to take a new leap forward in development.

Also Watch:

Viksit UP Encompasses More Than Economic Growth

CM Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that the idea of Viksit UP is not limited to economic growth alone but also includes building a strong foundation in disaster management, poverty eradication, and social security.