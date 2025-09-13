UP News: Over 1 Lakh Citizens Share Suggestions For ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ Campaign, Education Tops List

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign has sparked a wave of enthusiasm and confidence among citizens. So far, over 1 lakh feedback entries have been received, with 78,513 coming from rural areas, proving that the campaign has reached villages and that common people want to be partners in shaping the state’s 25-year development roadmap.

Education Tops the List

Among the suggestions, 35,047 are related to education, reflecting the priority that youth and parents place on shaping the future. In addition, 17,257 are linked to urban and rural development, 10,894 to health, 9,436 to social welfare, and 12,718 to agriculture.

Farmers’ Voices

Farmers have called for technological intervention, modern irrigation, expanded cold storage facilities, and a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for crops. They also emphasized drip irrigation, solar-powered pumps, digital mandis, biogas plants at every farmer’s home, and agriculture education.

Dialogue Across 65 Districts

So far, nodal officers and intellectuals have interacted with citizens in 65 districts. Districts like Ballia, Balrampur, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, and Pratapgarh have each recorded more than 3,500 suggestions.

A People-Driven Movement

The campaign has now become more than just a government initiative—it is evolving into a people-driven movement for growth. Citizens from every section of society, including youth, farmers, women, and professionals, are actively contributing ideas that reflect their aspirations for a developed and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. With such massive participation, the initiative is laying a strong foundation for collective progress and long-term development planning till 2047.