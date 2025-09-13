Mizoram's Capital Aizawl Joins Indian Railway Network As PM Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line - Key Details

M Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line in Aizawl | X/ Ministry of Railways

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang. The rail line will connect Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to the Indian Railways network. The entire project is constructed at a cost of around Rs 8,070 crore.

During the inauguration ceremony, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw highlighted how PM Modi started the "Act-East policy," an upgrade from the Look-East policy. The Prime Minister said that the Northeast region is a growth engine of India, and it has progressed a lot during the past 11 years.

Key Details Of The Rail Line:

- The Bairabi-Sairang rail line, built with over Rs 8,000 crore, is 51.38-km long.

- The railway line will connect Aizawl with Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

- The Rail Line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions.

- The project also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.

- Sairang station on the rail line is located just 12 km from Aizawl.

- The highlight of the rail line is bridge number 196, at 104 meters. It surpasses Qutub Minar in height, making it to be the second highest bridge in Indian Railways.

- "One bridge in Mizoram is taller than Qutab Minar in Delhi... All this was possible because of Prime Minister Modi's strong leadership and firm commitment to Mizoram," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Another North Eastern state capital Aizawl on Indian Railways map.



- The video of the rail line was first conceived in 1999.

- As per Vaishnaw, cargo trains will also begin operations to Mizoram to transport cement, fruits, steel, and other goods. It will reduce logistics costs and enhance trade opportunities.

- During the visit, PM Modi also flagged off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express, and Sairang-Kolkata Express.

- The rail line is also expected to enhance tourism in the state.

Other Development Projects Inaugurated By PM Modi In Mizoram:

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, which will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. The foundation stone of the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development was also laid.