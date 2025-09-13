52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

Representative Image

Trichy: A tragic incident has come to light from Trichy in Tamil Nadu. A 52-year-old woman working in a private hardware company was killed in an accident after her hair became entangled in a service lift at a commercial complex near Gandhi Market in Trichy city on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as D. Sumathi from Thennur. She was employed at a hardware outlet near Gandhi Market. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 9:45 p.m, when Sumathi was using the service lift of the outlet to reach the third floor.

However, her hair got caught in the lift mechanism. As a result of the impact, her head was crushed, and she died on the spot. Gandhi Market police rushed to the scene and shifted the victim’s body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for a post-mortem examination.

Police have filed a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for suspicious death.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old worker died after the lift he was travelling in crashed at a private tannery unit near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur district in March 2025.

Meanwhile, a contract worker with the postal department has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment in connection with an accident that led to the death of a 24-year-old man in Trichy city five years ago.

According to the Police, at around 6.45 am on June 7, 2020, the accused, 42-year-old N Saravanan, recklessly drove a postal van and rammed it into a motorcycle of M Kaliyappan on Junction Road.

Police stated without any indication Saravanan abruptly turned the vehicle to left near the head post office roundabout and hit Kaliyappan's motorcycle.