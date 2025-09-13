 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

The deceased has been identified as D. Sumathi from Thennur. She was employed at a hardware outlet near Gandhi Market. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 9:45 p.m, when Sumathi was using the service lift of the outlet to reach the third floor.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Trichy: A tragic incident has come to light from Trichy in Tamil Nadu. A 52-year-old woman working in a private hardware company was killed in an accident after her hair became entangled in a service lift at a commercial complex near Gandhi Market in Trichy city on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as D. Sumathi from Thennur. She was employed at a hardware outlet near Gandhi Market. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 9:45 p.m, when Sumathi was using the service lift of the outlet to reach the third floor.

However, her hair got caught in the lift mechanism. As a result of the impact, her head was crushed, and she died on the spot. Gandhi Market police rushed to the scene and shifted the victim’s body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for a post-mortem examination.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Accident: 4 Killed, 15 Injured After Bus-Lorry Collision On Chennai-Trichy Highway In...
article-image

Police have filed a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for suspicious death.

FPJ Shorts
CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power Cuts
CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power Cuts
Pak Actor Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To NOT Release In India, PIB Debunks Fake Reports: 'No Such Clearance Granted'
Pak Actor Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To NOT Release In India, PIB Debunks Fake Reports: 'No Such Clearance Granted'
Haryana Govt Bans Sale Of Tobacco & Intoxicating Substances Within 100 Yards Of Schools
Haryana Govt Bans Sale Of Tobacco & Intoxicating Substances Within 100 Yards Of Schools
New Delhi Declaration Adopted To Preserve, Digitise & Disseminate Vast Treasure Of Manuscripts
New Delhi Declaration Adopted To Preserve, Digitise & Disseminate Vast Treasure Of Manuscripts

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old worker died after the lift he was travelling in crashed at a private tannery unit near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur district in March 2025.

Meanwhile, a contract worker with the postal department has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment in connection with an accident that led to the death of a 24-year-old man in Trichy city five years ago.

According to the Police, at around 6.45 am on June 7, 2020, the accused, 42-year-old N Saravanan, recklessly drove a postal van and rammed it into a motorcycle of M Kaliyappan on Junction Road.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Says DMK Is Fortress Of Ideals As Party Gears Up For Grand Karur Mupperum Vizha...
article-image

Police stated without any indication Saravanan abruptly turned the vehicle to left near the head post office roundabout and hit Kaliyappan's motorcycle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power...

CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power...

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

Mizoram's Capital Aizawl Joins Indian Railway Network As PM Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Rail...

Mizoram's Capital Aizawl Joins Indian Railway Network As PM Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Rail...