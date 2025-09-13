'I'm Dukh Mantri, Not Mukhmantri Of Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann Returns To Office From Hospital To Tackle Flood Crisis

CM Bhagwant Mann chairing high-level meeting | X/@BhagwantMann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann resumed official duties just a day after being discharged from hospital, immediately turning his attention to the state’s devastating flood crisis.

On his return, Mann delivered an emotional message that underscored his government’s renewed sense of purpose. “I am not the Mukh Mantri of Punjab… I am the Dukh Mantri,” he said. He followed this with a heartfelt Punjabi saying: “Dukh sanjha karan naal dukh adha reh janda hai” (Sharing sorrow halves it), reaffirming his solidarity with those affected by the calamity.

The state is tackling with one of the worst flood disasters in its history. As per the latest reports, the death toll has risen above 45, while crop damage has devastated livelihoods across more than 1.75 lakh hectares of agricultural land. Entire villages have been submerged, displacing thousands of families and triggering an unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis.

After his return to his official residence, CM Mann immediately convened a series of high-level meetings with key authorities to assess the state’s flood relief and rebuilding operations. During these meetings, he monitored the progress of rescue operations, the distribution of relief materials, and the evaluation of crop damage.

CM Mann directed authorities to expedite the process of disbursing compensation to flood-affected farmers and to ensure that rehabilitation efforts are carried out swiftly and transparently.

PM Modi Visits Flood-Affected Areas

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-hit states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the rain-afflicted damage and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

PM Modi Announces Relief Package

PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas, held review meetings with the respective administrations, and announced immediate relief packages of Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 1,500 crore for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.