 ‘Samarth UP – Viksit UP @2047’: Citizens Prioritise Education, Development In Over 1.25 Lakh Feedbacks
The state’s development journey over the last eight years was shared, and detailed feedback was collected after discussing the roadmap for the future.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
The ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ campaign being run by the Yogi government is receiving unprecedented public support. By Saturday, nodal officers and intellectuals had visited all 75 districts of the state and interacted with students, teachers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers, voluntary organizations, labour organizations, media, and the general public. The state’s development journey over the last eight years was shared, and detailed feedback was collected after discussing the roadmap for the future.

So far, over 1.25 lakh feedback entries have been recorded on the dedicated portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in created for the campaign. Of these, more than 88,000 pieces of feedback came from rural areas and 24,000 from urban areas. Based on age groups, around 41,000 suggestions came from people below 31 years, more than 65,000 from those aged between 31 and 60 years, and over 7,000 from those above 60 years of age.

The people during the feedback process gave the highest priority to the education sector, with more than 41,000 suggestions related to it. In addition, over 19,000 suggestions were related to urban and rural development, more than 12,000 to healthcare, over 10,000 to social welfare, and more than 17,000 to agriculture. This clearly indicates that the people consider both education and agriculture as the foundation for future development.

Districts like Agra, Ballia, Balrampur, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, and Pratapgarh recorded the highest participation. These districts alone contributed more than 16,000 pieces of feedback, highlighting the success of the campaign.

Suggestions related to education emphasized ensuring basic facilities for students such as clean toilets, safe drinking water, well-equipped libraries, and playgrounds. There was also a strong demand for establishing high-speed internet and smart classrooms in rural areas to strengthen digital education.

Feedback also stressed the need to implement technological reforms to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination system. Emphasis was laid on making education more employment-oriented by including vocational courses in the school curriculum and providing free skill development courses through e-learning portals.

In urban areas, people highlighted the rising cost of private education and stressed the need to improve the quality and resources of government schools. They believe that a strong public education system alone can provide equal opportunities and help reduce social inequality in the future.

The campaign makes it clear that the people of the state are not only participants in the development journey but are also playing an active role in shaping the direction of the future.

