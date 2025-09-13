 Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Glow With 2.6 Million Diyas And Spectacular Green Fireworks
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshDeepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Glow With 2.6 Million Diyas And Spectacular Green Fireworks

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Glow With 2.6 Million Diyas And Spectacular Green Fireworks

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism Department will light more than 26 lakh diyas at the ghats of the Saryu River and at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav 2025. Symbolizing Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, the sea of lamps will spread the light of faith among countless devotees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow, September 13: The Yogi government has begun preparations to make Deepotsav 2025 both grand and divine. As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism Department will organize a spectacular green fireworks show on October 19. Designed to meet international standards, the display will be completely pollution-free, offering visitors a mesmerizing blend of music, technology, and choreography.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism Department will light more than 26 lakh diyas at the ghats of the Saryu River and at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav 2025. Symbolizing Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, the sea of lamps will spread the light of faith among countless devotees.

Amid devotional performances, the special highlight this year will be a pollution-free green fireworks show—a fusion of faith and innovation. Lasting about 10 minutes, the international-standard display will blend music, laser effects, and modern choreography, as colourful fireworks soar high into the sky and reflect brilliantly on the waters of the Saryu, leaving spectators spellbound.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said preparations have begun in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to make Deepotsav 2025 both divine and grand. “This time, with over 26 lakh diyas and international-level pollution-free fireworks, we will showcase the cultural grandeur of Ayodhya, giving every devotee an unforgettable experience,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces
Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help
Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help
From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support
From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav With 26 Lakh Diyas
article-image

Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, added that this year’s Deepotsav-25 will be a celebration of both tradition and innovation. The eco-friendly and choreographed fireworks will carry the message of sustainability to every devotee while presenting Ayodhya’s heritage on the global stage.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Samarth UP – Viksit UP @2047’: Citizens Prioritise Education, Development In Over 1.25 Lakh...

‘Samarth UP – Viksit UP @2047’: Citizens Prioritise Education, Development In Over 1.25 Lakh...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Glow With 2.6 Million Diyas And Spectacular Green Fireworks

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Glow With 2.6 Million Diyas And Spectacular Green Fireworks

UP International Trade Show To Present State’s Investment And Growth Story

UP International Trade Show To Present State’s Investment And Growth Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses Moving Two Steps Ahead Of Time At RMLIMS Event;...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses Moving Two Steps Ahead Of Time At RMLIMS Event;...

Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And...