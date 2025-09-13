Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Glow With 2.6 Million Diyas And Spectacular Green Fireworks

Lucknow, September 13: The Yogi government has begun preparations to make Deepotsav 2025 both grand and divine. As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism Department will organize a spectacular green fireworks show on October 19. Designed to meet international standards, the display will be completely pollution-free, offering visitors a mesmerizing blend of music, technology, and choreography.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism Department will light more than 26 lakh diyas at the ghats of the Saryu River and at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav 2025. Symbolizing Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, the sea of lamps will spread the light of faith among countless devotees.

Amid devotional performances, the special highlight this year will be a pollution-free green fireworks show—a fusion of faith and innovation. Lasting about 10 minutes, the international-standard display will blend music, laser effects, and modern choreography, as colourful fireworks soar high into the sky and reflect brilliantly on the waters of the Saryu, leaving spectators spellbound.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said preparations have begun in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to make Deepotsav 2025 both divine and grand. “This time, with over 26 lakh diyas and international-level pollution-free fireworks, we will showcase the cultural grandeur of Ayodhya, giving every devotee an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, added that this year’s Deepotsav-25 will be a celebration of both tradition and innovation. The eco-friendly and choreographed fireworks will carry the message of sustainability to every devotee while presenting Ayodhya’s heritage on the global stage.”