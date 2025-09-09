UP Govt Focuses On Skill Development To Boost Youth Employment

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has made skill development and vocational education a cornerstone of its growth agenda. Harnessing the strength of its young population, the state is working to link every youth with employment through training aligned to their interests and abilities.

Guided by the mantra “Skill to every hand, employment to every youth,” the government has taken the National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015, to the grassroots, ensuring maximum benefits. Today, institutions and schemes like ITIs, Polytechnics, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana are empowering youth across districts with the skills needed to secure meaningful jobs.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Uttar Pradesh is also advancing the initiative to introduce vocational education from class 6 onwards. CM Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that education should not be limited to degrees alone but must also provide employment-ready skills. With this vision, vocational training is being actively promoted in schools and colleges.

Expanding opportunities in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi government has rolled out a series of initiatives to make the youth self-reliant:

▪ ITI and Polytechnic: Hands-on training in engineering and computer science.

▪ DDU-GKY: Training and employment in over 250 trades for rural youth.

▪ NRLM: Specialized training for women and families living below the poverty line.

▪ NAPS: Apprenticeship programs with stipends in MSME units.

▪ Jan Shikshan Sansthan: Training opportunities for uneducated and less-educated groups.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly believes that skill development not only enhances job prospects but also creates avenues for self-employment. Young people trained in fields such as tourism, IT, banking, retail, and traditional crafts are becoming self-reliant while contributing significantly to the state’s economy. To further reduce unemployment, vocational education and skill training are being accelerated, with a strong focus on industry-academia collaboration to ensure that youth are trained in skills aligned with market demand.