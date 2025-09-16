UP Govt Cancels Non-Tax E-Challans Issued Between 2017–2021

Uttar Pradesh Transport Department | X @uptransportdept

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has announced major relief for vehicle owners by cancelling non-tax e-challans issued between 2017 and 2021. Officials said the cancelled challans will now be visible on the transport portal under two categories—“disposed–abated” (for cases pending in court) and “closed–time bar” (for cases pending at the office level where the limitation period has expired).

In addition, all obstructions linked to these challans—such as renewal of fitness certificates, issuance of permits, vehicle transfer, and High Security Registration Plates (HSRP)—will be automatically removed. However, challans involving tax will not be covered under this relief.

According to the department, the entire process will be completed within 30 days. After this, vehicle owners will be able to check their challan status on the portal. The department has also clarified that this is only a closure, and no refunds will be given, and old challans will not be reopened.

As per official data, 30.52 lakh challans were issued between 2017 and 2021, of which, 17.59 lakh have already been disposed of, while 12.93 lakh remain pending—10.84 lakh in court and 1.29 lakh at the office level. Under the new initiative, these pending challans will be resolved digitally within a stipulated timeframe.

Officials clarified that challans involving tax will remain outside the scope of this relief. Complete records and audit trails of the cancelled challans will continue to remain securely stored at the back end.

What Should Vehicle Owners Do?

Check status after one month: If your challan (2017–2021) is still showing pending or blocked, recheck it on the e-challan/transport portal after one month.

For court cases: Challans pending in court will appear as “disposed – abated” once departments clear all queries.

For office-level cases: If the challan was never sent to court and the limitation period has expired, it will show as “closed – time-bar (non-tax).”

Tax challans excluded: Relief does not apply to challans involving tax. These will only be settled under provisions of tax law.

For assistance: Contact the transport helpline 149 or visit your nearest RTO/ARTO office.

As per the order, only challans pending in court up to December 31, 2021 will be abated. Challans that were never sent to court and have now crossed the limitation period will be administratively closed. However, challans involving tax liabilities, serious offences, accidents, or cases linked to the IPC will remain outside the purview of this relief.

The government said the move is intended to ensure legal compliance while relieving citizens of unnecessary burdens, delivering timely services, and making the process fully transparent. Within 30 days, all pending challans will appear as resolved on the portal, with weekly progress reports uploaded on the dashboard. The NIC is carrying out necessary portal upgrades to keep the process secure and transparent. Tax dues, already paid penalties, and existing court orders will remain unchanged.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh described the initiative as both legally sound and citizen-friendly. “The decision is under the purview of the legal system and symbolizes transparent administration. Our goal is to provide citizens with a smooth, safe, and respectful service experience. All officers and employees must ensure 100% compliance within the stipulated timeline,” he said.