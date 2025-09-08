UP Govt Boosts Employment: Over 1,100 Candidates Get Jobs In Health Department

Lucknow: Under the Yogi government’s Mission Rojgar, appointment letters were distributed to 1,112 Junior Assistants and 22 X-ray Technicians selected in the Health Department through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Many of them received their letters directly from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lok Bhavan auditorium.

The newly appointed candidates collectively expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, acknowledging that his leadership has ensured that the youth are reaping the true rewards of their hard work. They lauded the transparent and impartial recruitment process, emphasizing that they secured employment purely based on merit—without discrimination, recommendations, or monetary influence.

Pankhudi Gupta of Sitapur, appointed as a Junior Assistant in the Health Department, described this as a remarkable achievement of the government. “Today, youth are transparently getting government jobs solely based on their hard work. Because of this system, I, too, have secured a government job. I wholeheartedly thank the Chief Minister,” she said.

Vaibhav Mishra of Sitapur, also selected as a Junior Assistant, expressed his joy at receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister. He remarked, “This government is dedicated to the youth, and today’s program is living proof of that. The Yogi government is providing appointments at an unprecedented pace, and the Chief Minister is committed to ensuring a bright future for the youth. The fair recruitment of record numbers of young people stands as the strongest example of this.”

Shraddha Shukla highlighted the transformation brought about by the Yogi government, stating, “In earlier governments, appointments often required bribes. Today, jobs are given only based on ability. The practice of paying bribes for government jobs is now history. The Chief Minister has opened a new path for ‘Uttam Pradesh’ through transparent recruitment. I did not have to pay a single rupee or rely on any recommendation for this job. For this, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister.”

Aditya Pathak of Ayodhya emphasized the inclusiveness of the process. “It is because of the Chief Minister’s vision that we are all part of such a fair and transparent recruitment system. The government is attentive not only to security but also to creating employment opportunities. In the past eight years, women have also been appointed in large numbers. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, women feel both safe and empowered. For us, Yogi ji is truly number one.”