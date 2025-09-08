 PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show On September 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshPM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show On September 25

PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show On September 25

Reviewing preparations for the event on Monday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the first two editions had given new momentum and global recognition to UP’s exports. He described UPITS as a global platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers and exporters from sectors including IT/ITES, MSME, start-ups, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy and ODOP.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Lucknow: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held from September 25–29 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, with Russia participating as the partner country.

Reviewing preparations for the event on Monday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the first two editions had given new momentum and global recognition to UP’s exports. He described UPITS as a global platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers and exporters from sectors including IT/ITES, MSME, start-ups, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy and ODOP.

The CM directed that this year’s event feature a special exhibition on the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, PM Swanidhi and the PM Internship Program. He asked departments to showcase their achievements to strengthen UP’s branding, and stressed on arranging buyer-seller meets with support from CM Fellows. Entrepreneurs and craftsmen from UP honored with Padma Awards will also be specially invited.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME informed that this time more than 2500 exhibitors have registered for the event, over 500 foreign buyers are expected to participate in it. Russia’s official delegation will attend, while a Khadi-centric fashion show will be a highlight.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fishermen’s Body Seeks Probe, Criminal Action Against Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal After Lunar Eclipse Immersion
Mumbai News: Fishermen’s Body Seeks Probe, Criminal Action Against Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal After Lunar Eclipse Immersion
Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents
Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents
Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives
Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives
Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary
Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Statewide Probe Into Course Recognition & Admissions In All...
article-image

The CM further directed that daily knowledge sessions be held on themes such as the $1 trillion economy target, electronics, e-commerce, FPOs, insurance, blue revolution, ODOP and PM Jan Arogya Yojana. The Chief Minister said knowledge sessions should be organized with the support of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, IIT Kanpur and leading industry institutions. He directed that Union Ministers be invited to special sessions and that students of Gautam Buddha University be actively involved in the event.

Calling UPITS an important platform with wide national and international participation, the CM asked all departments to ensure its success. He also instructed the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration to make proper arrangements for traffic, safety, visitor convenience and cleanliness during the five-day show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show On September 25

PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show On September 25

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For ‘Seva Pakhwada’ From September 17 to October 2

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For ‘Seva Pakhwada’ From September 17 to October 2

CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 48 Trucks Carrying Relief Supplies For Flood-Hit States

CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 48 Trucks Carrying Relief Supplies For Flood-Hit States

UP BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Assault & Threats, FIR Registered

UP BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Assault & Threats, FIR Registered

Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Road Fatalities Despite Fewer Accidents

Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Road Fatalities Despite Fewer Accidents