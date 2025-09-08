Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Road Fatalities Despite Fewer Accidents

FP Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the deadliest state for road users, recording the highest number of fatalities from accidents despite not topping the charts in total crashes. Recent data for 2023 and the first five months of 2025 underline the severity of the problem on the state’s highways and rural roads.

Between January and May this year, Uttar Pradesh registered more than 13,000 road accidents that claimed nearly 7,700 lives. The trend reflects the pattern of 2023 when the state recorded around 44,000 accidents, which resulted in 23,652 deaths and more than 31,000 injuries. The figures place Uttar Pradesh far ahead of other states in terms of fatality count, even though Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka reported more accidents.

The severity rate in Uttar Pradesh is striking. For every 100 accidents in the state, more than 53 people die. This is almost double the rate in Tamil Nadu, which had the highest number of accidents in 2023 at 67,213 but fewer deaths at 18,347. Tamil Nadu’s severity rate was 27.3 per 100 accidents, while states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, with comparable accident loads, reported significantly lower fatality rates.

Analysts attribute the grim record in Uttar Pradesh to multiple factors. The state’s vast network of highways carries mixed traffic, from trucks and tractors to motorcycles and bullock carts, creating conditions for severe crashes. Overspeeding on poorly monitored stretches, lack of lane discipline, and inadequate road engineering compound the risks. The problem is particularly acute in rural districts where timely trauma care is almost non-existent. Experts note that survival rates in many accidents depend less on the crash itself and more on how quickly victims receive medical attention, an area where Uttar Pradesh lags far behind.

Time of day also plays a critical role in fatalities. State-level analysis shows that more than 60 per cent of crashes and deaths occur between noon and 9 pm, with the afternoon hours emerging as the deadliest. Investigators point to fatigue caused by extreme heat, overspeeding during less congested periods, and heavy traffic flows in evening hours as key triggers.

The contrast with Tamil Nadu is telling. Despite reporting far more accidents, the southern state has invested heavily in road engineering, traffic monitoring, and trauma response systems, helping to reduce the lethality of crashes. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, continues to depend on outdated enforcement and an overstretched healthcare system that cannot cope with the surge in victims.

For policymakers, the figures carry urgent warnings. Road accidents in Uttar Pradesh are not just frequent, they are disproportionately fatal. Unless infrastructure improves and trauma care networks are expanded, the state will continue to carry the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous place in India to be on the road.

The stakes are high, not only in terms of human lives but also in terms of public confidence in governance. With more than 23,000 deaths in a single year and thousands more already in 2025, Uttar Pradesh’s highways are turning into a graveyard for motorists.