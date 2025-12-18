UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that culture is the soul of a nation, stating that just as a human body becomes lifeless without a soul, a nation too loses its vitality, identity, and purpose when it is disconnected from its culture. Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, the Chief Minister described the occasion as deeply significant.

He noted that despite adverse circumstances, India’s art, music, and rhythm have preserved their distinct identity due to an unbroken cultural continuity. This continuity, he said, has enabled India’s eternal culture to establish itself and gain global recognition. Emphasizing the sanctity of art, the Chief Minister said, “Artistic talent is a divine gift that must always be respected, and artists across all disciplines should be encouraged to pursue their craft.”

Extending his heartfelt greetings on the centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi said, “Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has played a vital role in shaping India’s cultural consciousness by preserving and passing on its music, rhythm, and traditions from generation to generation.”

Over the past 100 years, he noted, the institution has not only safeguarded Indian music, dance, drama, and fine arts but has also elevated their status by integrating them with the modern education system.

He reaffirmed that cultural workers make an equally important contribution to nation-building and expressed gratitude to all distinguished individuals associated with the university. On this occasion, he also paid tribute to Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande.

The Chief Minister recalled that in 1940, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had addressed the institution as a university, making it a matter of pride that it was eventually granted university status in keeping with the vision of Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande. He said, “Although India gained independence in 1947 and adopted its Constitution in 1950, the demand for university status remained unfulfilled for decades. After discussions with then-Governor Ram Naik and sustained coordination with the concerned department, the proposal was finally approved in 2022.”

He highlighted that Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is Uttar Pradesh’s first cultural university. Praising Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mandavi Singh, he said the university’s anthem and logo, based on the theme “Nadadheenam Jagat”, the world is governed by sound, beautifully reflect the fundamental truth of life.

Chief Minister Yogi further explained that the primordial sound of creation is Omkar, a concept affirmed by science, spirituality, and culture alike through Nada Yoga. Identifying and experiencing this sound through various musical forms, he said, is a form of spiritual practice.

Referring to the honoring of former artists associated with the university, he remarked that they are not only preserving the legacy of Bhatkhande but are also carrying Uttar Pradesh’s cultural values to the global platform.

He added that the released coffee table book would serve as a lasting source of inspiration and would hold special relevance when the university becomes part of the centenary celebrations of India’s independence.

Remembering the legacy of Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, the Chief Minister said, “During colonial rule in 1926, when freedom of expression was restricted, and platforms for art and music were scarce, Pandit Bhatkhande laid a scientific foundation for Indian classical music. His historic contributions included establishing classical discipline, developing a systematic curriculum, classifying ragas and talas, introducing a graded learning system, and harmonizing the guru–shishya tradition with modern education.”

This was not merely an academic effort, the Chief Minister noted, but a powerful endeavor to instill self-respect, self-confidence, and stability in Indian culture.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Inspired by the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has embarked on a renewed journey to rediscover and revive its rich heritage, giving India a distinct identity at both national and global levels.”

Referring to the 2019 Kumbh Mela and the Mahakumbh held in 2025, he noted that a long-held misconception, rooted in colonial thinking, that the youth were drifting away from their culture, has been decisively dispelled.

He said, “The participation of over 66.30 crore devotees in the 2025 Mahakumbh, a majority of them young, and the presence of people from across the world, clearly demonstrated that culture naturally thrives when provided the right platform.”

Praising Padma Vibhushan and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sonal Mansingh’s address, the Chief Minister said she eloquently highlighted the profound bond between art and spirituality.

He observed that in dance one experiences Lord Shiva as Nataraja, in the notes of the veena the presence of Goddess Saraswati, in drama the dignity of Lord Rama, and in rasa the divine essence of Lord Krishna, all of which find expression on the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh.

He affirmed that the government is committed to creating a safe, dignified, and empowering environment for artists through a well-defined policy framework, playing a key role in this mission.

Chief Minister Yogi said that Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya offers integrated education in vocal music, instrumental music, and dance, ranging from certificate courses to research programs, along with diploma and undergraduate courses in dramatics and painting. Referring to the music college at Hariharpur in Azamgarh, he assured continued efforts to provide platforms for students and to strengthen cultural awareness across the university’s affiliated colleges. He informed that about six acres of land have been allotted in Lucknow for the development of a new, world-class campus featuring a modern auditorium, open-air theatre, library, and other facilities, while the existing campus will be transformed into a music and art museum.

The centenary celebrations were inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the offering of flowers at the statue of Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande.

On the occasion, a coffee table book titled “A Legacy of Excellence,” documenting the institution’s 100-year journey, was released, along with a special postal cover stamp issued by the Postal Department. An international conference on “Indian Cultural Traditions and Music in the Context of Viksit Bharat@2047” and a centenary exhibition were also inaugurated.

The event was attended by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Members of the Legislative Council Mukesh Sharma, Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan, and Pawan Chauhan, MLAs Neeraj Bora and Ambrish Kumar, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mandavi Singh, Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat, and several other eminent figures from the world of art and culture.

Guests witnessed captivating cultural performances by students, along with the screening of a short film. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mandavi Singh highlighted the university’s contributions to the arts, while Dr Sonal Mansingh spoke on the inseparable link between art and Sanatan culture, inspiring practitioners to embody the ideals of disciplined learning. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh also spoke on the significance of granting university status to the institution in 2022, rooted in the Guru-Shishya tradition, and extended his best wishes to the students.

Honoured alumni:

* Dr. Poornima Pandey (Kathak)

* Padma Shri Malini Awasthi (Folk Music)

* Vidushi Dilraj Kaur (Vocal Music)

* Kewal Kumar (Music Composer)