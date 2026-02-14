UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights 60 Lakh Homes Built For Poor In 9 Years

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister said that the state government is rapidly advancing towards achieving the goal of zero poverty. He claimed that schemes run for the poor, destitute women, workers and deprived sections in the last nine years have changed the social-economic picture of Uttar Pradesh. The government has risen above the politics of appeasement and worked on the model of “satisfaction”, whose objective is to deliver the benefits of schemes to every eligible person.

Chief Minister said, “Action has been taken on a wide scale to give pension to destitute women, job card and ration card to the needy, homes to those who did not have homes and residential lease to those who did not have ownership of land”. He said that so far 60 lakh poor families have been provided one home each.

Chief Minister targeted previous governments saying that earlier poor were given only ₹20,000 under Indira Awaas Yojana, which were not sufficient and nor could homes be completed on time. During that period, the benefits of schemes reached only limited sections. In contrast, the present double engine government is providing ₹2.5 lakh in urban areas and ₹1.20 lakh in rural areas for home construction.

In addition, an assistance of ₹12 to 15 thousand is given for toilet construction. Along with this, remuneration equivalent to 90 days of wages under MGNREGA is also provided to the beneficiary, so that economic support in home construction can be ensured.

​Chief Minister said, as a result of these schemes and comprehensive development efforts, more than 6 crore people have come out of multidimensional poverty. He called it proof of the government’s result-based work style.

Chief Minister said that a new scheme is being brought for housing for remaining needy sections like sanitation workers and construction workers.

Its announcement will be made in the upcoming budget speech. He said that the government’s goal is that no eligible person remains deprived of government assistance.

Chief Minister said, “The government’s effort is not limited to only housing or economic assistance, but to ensure comprehensive development through coordinated expansion of social security, employment and basic facilities. "Har garib ko chhat, har nirashrit ko samman aur har zaruratmand ko adhikar" with this spirit the state is advancing towards zero poverty”.

He reiterated, this money is of the public and it is being used only in the interest of the public. The government’s priority is that the benefits of development reach every section without discrimination and Uttar Pradesh sets a new example in the field of poverty eradication.