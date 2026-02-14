 UP Leads India In Infrastructure, Connectivity: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 55% of India’s expressway network, operates the largest railway network, and leads in metro and air connectivity. Key projects like rapid rail, inland waterways, Jewar International Airport, and urban ropeways are boosting investment, jobs, and making UP a national and global economic hub.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:49 AM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, Uttar Pradesh is steadily becoming a leader in infrastructure and connectivity in India. He mentioned that the state now accounts for 55% of the country’s total expressway network. Uttar Pradesh has the largest railway network in the country and is also at the forefront in air connectivity.

The Chief Minister added, “India’s first Rapid Rail and the first Inland Waterway were established in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the country’s first urban ropeway connecting cities is also in Uttar Pradesh. The state operates metro services in the highest number of cities. While four metro projects were mentioned in the budget speech, currently metro services are fully operational in six cities, and the seventh, Meerut will be added after its inauguration by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister further stated that Eastern and Western corridors are being operated, and the junction of the Eastern and Western Freight Corridors is being developed in Uttar Pradesh, which will become a major logistics hub. Under the Inland Waterway project, multimodal terminals are being established to enable farmers’ vegetables and food grains to reach global markets. The Jewar International Airport is set to become Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport and the largest airport in India. It is being developed over 12,000 acres of land and will have five runways. Around the airport, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities, aviation-based industrial clusters along the expressway, and defense manufacturing activities will be developed.

article-image

The Chief Minister also added currently 16 airports are operational in Uttar Pradesh, and construction is underway on five more. Development projects such as metro systems, expressways, ropeways, rapid rail, and inland waterways are progressing rapidly across the state. These projects are not only enhancing connectivity but also generating investment and employment opportunities”.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh’s development model is setting an example for other states in the country. Improvements in infrastructure and logistics are transforming the state into a national and global hub of economic growth.

