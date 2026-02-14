Religious Sites Are The Foundation Of Self-Reliance For All Sections Of Society: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday strongly targeted leaders of the Samajwadi Party in the Assembly, saying, “They advocate installing a statue of Duryodhan, support offering sajda at Babar’s grave, but oppose 'Vande Mataram'. Referring to statements made by Congress and SP MPs in Parliament, he said, “They eat from India, but refuse to sing Vande Mataram.”

He asserted, "In the BJP, no one can insult 'Vande Mataram'. Those who oppose it should be shown the door openly. Anyone who opposes the national song should not have the right to live on the soil of India."

The Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. A grand statue of Lokmata was installed at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham'. On her 300th birth anniversary, our double-engine government named the Auraiya Government Medical College after her."

"When the revival of Manikarnika and other cremation ghats associated with Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is expanded, the SP and Congress oppose it and insult Lokmata. The SP has no moral right to speak of Lokmata and is misleading society in her name", He added.

Naming incidents in the House, CM Yogi said, "Raju Pal and Umesh Pal were murdered. The SP used to parade their killers and mafias like garlands". He added, "Today, the SP is trying to create unnecessary issues only to spread discord in society. The SP glorifies traitors, insults national heroes and supports Ghazi melas."

Drawing from history, he said, "How the sins of a Ghazi are avenged should be learned from the valour of Maharaja Suheldev. Our government has built a grand memorial for Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and established a university in Azamgarh."

CM said that SP leaders go to offer fatiha at the graves of mafias, but oppose the development of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Mathura-Vrindavan.

He added, "During SP rule, appeasement reached its peak, Kanwar Yatra and Janmashtami were confined to police stations and jails, the 84-Kosi Parikrama of Ayodhya was stopped and Deepotsav was opposed. Congress filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling Shri Ram and Shri Krishna mythical. The SP fired bullets at Ram devotees and stood in court to stop temple construction."

Warning the opposition, he declared, "No one can imprison Sanatan faith. Today, the grand temple of Lord Ram stands in Ayodhya. This renaissance model combines heritage with development."

CM Yogi said, "The renaissance of faith began from Uttar Pradesh. UP is the soul of India’s faith. Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya and Shukteerth are not only centres of faith, but also of national consciousness. When the world speaks of maryada, it will speak of Ayodhya; of eternal consciousness, Kashi; of bhakti, Mathura; and of harmony, Prayagraj."

Referring to the 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh', the Chief Minister said, “The priest may be a Brahmin, but flower sellers, boatmen, taxi drivers and vendors come from every section of society. Religious sites have become the foundation of self-reliance for all. Our double-engine government is reviving these centres. Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali and Rangotsav are no longer mere events, they have become grand festivals of self-pride."

Sharing his experience, he said, "In 2017, when we planned these events, there were doubts. Today, crores of people connect physically and virtually. Respect for faith has led to economic growth, UP’s GDP has risen, the state has taken a long leap and perceptions about UP have changed."

Narrating an incident, CM Yogi said, "During the Mahakumbh, devotees from Tamil Nadu arrived. When their bus broke down near a village in Chitrakoot, villagers helped them despite the language barrier, hosted them at a wedding, arranged food and ensured they reached Prayagraj safely. After returning, they wrote on social media that the misconceptions about UP spread by their leaders were cleared. They said they truly felt that UP is the land of Ram and Krishna. People understand the intent of our government and that is why they are cooperating."