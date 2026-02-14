Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP’s Healthcare Transformation And Encephalitis Control

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clearly stated that for the government, announcements are not the benchmark-results are. Responding to opposition allegations, he said that before making any claims, one must examine the outcomes. What is the benefit of making tall claims if the results are zero? With this approach, he elaborated on the transformation in the state’s healthcare sector, effective control of encephalitis, expansion of medical infrastructure, and future plans for building a health economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, saying, “Children from his district had also fallen victim to encephalitis”.

He reminded him that during the four terms of the Samajwadi Party government, no one visited those children. Treatment and facilities are one aspect, but sensitivity is equally important.

He stated confidently that the successful efforts to save children from encephalitis are credited to the Uttar Pradesh government under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister. This is an achievement of the BJP and the NDA’s Double Engine Government.

He said, “The government has established effective control over encephalitis just as it has taken strict action against mafias. The government acts firmly not only against mafias but also against deadly mosquito-borne diseases, with encephalitis being a prime example”.

The Chief Minister said that the concept of “One District, One Medical College” was advanced by his government. The number of medical colleges in the state has increased from 36 to 81. The 81st medical college has been inaugurated in Amethi, and work is ongoing on several others. Two AIIMS are operational in Gorakhpur and Raebareli. Super-specialty facilities have been developed in several medical colleges. Free dialysis services are now available in every district. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 5.46 crore Golden Cards have been issued in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that flexibility has been shown regarding MLA funds, so that needy patients suffering from serious illnesses can receive assistance. If an MLA makes a recommendation, funds are provided without discrimination, no consideration of caste, vote, or religion.

He also added, “The government stands with every needy person. Regarding ICU facilities, complaints were received earlier against some private hospitals. Investigations were conducted and certain hospitals were removed from the scheme. However, pending cases were provided funds again. No limits have been set, every needy patient is being assisted.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to control arbitrariness by private hospitals. If the government is making payments according to CGHS rates, hospitals must cooperate. Any remaining payment will be arranged by the government. This money does not belong to any individual; it belongs to the people of the state and must be used in their interest.

He mentioned that 41,868 paramedics have been recruited so far and have joined various institutions. More than 4,110 appointments have been made in medical education. In total, 45,978 recruitments have been made in the health and medical education sectors. The government has not shown any negligence in this regard. He further stated that ICU, mini-ICU, digital X-ray, blood bank, dialysis units, and oxygen plants are now available across the state.

He said, “In rural areas, Chief Minister Arogya Fairs are organized every Sunday. Emergency medical services have been made more accessible through 108 and 102 ambulance services.”

Looking toward the future, the government is focusing on AI, genomics, telemedicine, med-tech, and health-tech. Provisions have been made for these sectors in the budget. Work is underway to develop Centers of Excellence. Uttar Pradesh will not only become a large healthcare market but also a major hub for pharma production and manufacturing. The process of establishing a Pharma Park in Lalitpur is progressing. Recently, top pharma entrepreneurs from India and abroad participated in a Pharma Conclave held in Lucknow. Additionally, work on the Medical Device Park in Gautam Buddha Nagar is progressing rapidly, which will ensure affordable and high-quality medical equipment. Through all these efforts, Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily toward comprehensive transformation in the healthcare sector, and the government is continuously working in this direction.