UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ensures Scholarship Funds For 5 Lakh SC/ST Students Before Diwali

Lucknow: Addressing the scholarship distribution ceremony at the IGP on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasized that the economic progress of any nation or state begins with education, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide students with better educational opportunities. He added, "Nearly 500,000 students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were unable to receive scholarships due to institutions failing to upload data on time, which resulted in their records being locked."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Funds have been arranged to ensure these students receive their scholarships before Diwali." He assured that every student who had been deprived earlier would have the amount transferred directly into their bank accounts, and strict accountability would be held against those responsible to prevent such lapses in the future. During the event, he personally distributed scholarships to several students.

The Chief Minister recalled that before 2017, scholarships were distributed but never reached students’ accounts. He said, "Payments meant for September–October were delayed until March–April and were often subject to discrimination. In fact, in 2016, Scheduled Tribe students were denied scholarships altogether."

He said “When our government assumed office in 2017, we ensured that scholarships for both 2016–17 and 2017–18 were disbursed to every child across the state".

Highlighting the government’s achievements, CM Yogi stated that the Social Welfare Department is currently providing scholarships to four lakh students from the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and the General Category in grades 9 to 12. In the first phase, 1.12 lakh students have already received assistance. Additionally, over 2.5 lakh students from the Backward Classes Welfare Department and 25,000 students from the Minority Welfare Department are benefiting from this scheme.

Between 2017–18 and 2024–25, a total of ₹9,150 crore has been transferred via DBT to 1.23 crore students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Similarly, ₹5,945 crore was disbursed to 5.89 lakh students from the General Category during the same period.

Presenting a year-wise breakdown, CM Yogi noted that scholarships worth ₹1,648.91 crore were given in 2017–18, ₹1,883.96 crore in 2018–19, ₹1,887.29 crore in 2019–20, ₹1,505.53 crore in 2020–21, ₹1,581.42 crore in 2021–22, ₹1,813.97 crore in 2022–23, ₹2,608.13 crore in 2023–24, ₹2,861.38 crore in 2024–25, and ₹3,124.45 crore in 2025–26. He underlined that scholarship funding has nearly doubled since 2017–18, with disadvantaged communities now receiving over ₹3,124 crore in 2025–26 alone.

CM Yogi told the students that the responsibility of leading the next generation will soon rest on their shoulders, and they must be mentally prepared for it. He urged them to reflect on the kind of India they wish to build today. He reminded them that divisive forces had once enslaved the nation, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a campaign to build a new India is underway.

At the same time, he cautioned that certain elements are once again attempting to hinder India's vision of becoming a self-reliant and developed nation by creating divisions in society. He stressed that the collective effort should be to unite, not divide, and to ensure that every child has access to quality education. He said it is the duty of all to connect students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, with schools and to continuously work towards strengthening their education.

The Chief Minister added that the government is continuously strengthening the scholarship system by leveraging technology, using artificial intelligence to simplify verification, and ensuring seamless DBT transfers to eliminate middlemen and irregularities. Stressing the global importance of education, he said,

“Education is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Wherever marginalized communities exist, education remains the most powerful tool for empowerment and development.”

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underprivileged students have been consistently supported through scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes over the past 11 years, ensuring that education becomes the foundation of empowerment and progress.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "India has enshrined the Right to Education as a fundamental right, making schooling mandatory for every child under the RTE Act. To strengthen this vision, numerous schemes have been launched, and the National Education Policy has been framed to ensure that every student receives free education up to the graduation level." He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also implemented the “One Nation, One Scholarship” program, ensuring that every eligible student receives scholarship benefits.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, the Chief Minister informed that scholarships worth ₹2,825 crore have been distributed in 2025–26 alone to students from disadvantaged groups. From 2017 to 2025, more than 2 crore students have benefited from scholarship schemes. Between 2017–18 and 2024–25, over ₹13,535 crore has been distributed to 27,53,457 students belonging to backward classes, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to connecting every child with educational opportunities.

He further highlighted that in 2016–17, the budget for computer training for backwards classes was ₹11 crore, and our govt increased it to ₹35 crore, alongside dedicated funding for hostel grants. Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas, which earlier functioned only up to Class 8, have now been upgraded to Class 12, with provisions for girls from the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and the backward classes. On these campuses, hostel facilities, food, scholarships, uniforms, shoes, socks, and sweaters are being provided. Notably, 1.6 crore children studying in Basic Education Council schools are receiving two sets of uniforms, footwear, and free sweaters to support their education.

The Chief Minister also stated that Anganwadi centers are being strengthened, where children aged 3 to 6 years are linked with the Nutrition Mission. Ashram-style schools are being established to provide quality education to children from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. In addition, Atal Residential Schools, modelled after Sainik Schools, are being developed to provide quality education from Classes 6 to 12 for the children of registered labourers and families enlisted with the OBC Board. Chief Minister Composite Schools and PM Shri Vidyalayas are also being expanded to ensure access to high-quality education for every child.

He emphasized that the scholarship distribution ceremony marks only the beginning, as the government has prepared a budget not just for four lakh students but for many more. He urged all institutions to upload the data of students who were previously deprived of scholarships so that their benefits can also be transferred before Diwali.

Prominent dignitaries present on the occasion included Ministers Narendra Kashyap, Aseem Arun, Minister of State Danish Azad Ansari, Sanjeev Gaur, Chairman of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission Baijnath Rawat, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, Legislative Council members Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh, and MLA Jaya Devi.