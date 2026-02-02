Under PMJVK, Projects Approved For Overall Development Of Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, And Muslim Communities |

Lucknow: Various schemes are being implemented in Uttar Pradesh for the development of minorities through the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Under this program, projects worth approximately Rs 364 crore have been approved for the development of minority communities in the state, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims. These projects are related to sectors such as education, health, skill development, sports, women & child welfare, and urban development.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development, a significant effort is being made to provide better development opportunities along with basic facilities to the weaker sections of society in Uttar Pradesh.

Through the PMJVK program, various development schemes are being implemented in the state for the overall development of minorities. The primary focus has been on expanding education and health facilities in minority-concentrated areas.

In this context, Rs 114.14 crore have been approved for 10 different projects of the Health Department. Similarly, projects worth Rs 12.78 crore for secondary education, Rs 42.53 crore for technical education, Rs 27.88 crore for medical education, and Rs 25.02 crore for vocational education have been approved.

Additionally, Rs 24.98 crore have been approved for a project of the Unani Department.

For the skill development of minority youth in the state, Rs 5.92 crore have been approved under PMJVK, while projects worth Rs 64.22 crore of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department have been approved for physical and sports capacity development.

Approximately Rs 7.79 crore have been approved for women welfare and child development projects. For the development of urban facilities in minority-concentrated areas of the state, Rs 22.12 crore have been approved for six projects under the Urban Development Department.

In rural areas, Rs 3.94 crore have been approved for two projects of the Panchayati Raj Department. Projects worth Rs 10.15 crore of the Agriculture & Cooperation Department and Rs 1.92 crore of the Dairy Development Department have also been approved.

The successful implementation of these projects under the PMJVK program of the Central Government is strengthening the overall development of minority communities in the state, while also reinforcing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development.