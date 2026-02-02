Janjati Evam Lok Kala Sanskriti Sansthan’s Unique Initiative To Preserve Heritage |

Lucknow: Janjati Evam Lok Kala Sanskriti Sansthan, Uttar Pradesh is playing an important role in preserving the state’s tribal cultural heritage. The institute is making noteworthy efforts to conserve, promote, and publicize traditional ornaments and rare utensils of tribal communities.

This initiative is a significant step in realizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development. In this direction, more than 500 traditional ornaments and utensils made by the state’s various tribal communities are not only being preserved but also being exhibited so that the new generation can learn about their cultural heritage.

The ornaments of Uttar Pradesh’s tribal communities such as Tharu, Buksa, Gond, and Baiga are not only symbols of beauty but also reflect the deep cultural roots and traditions of their communities.

To achieve this goal, the institute is preserving these traditionally crafted ornaments. The institute’s director Atul Dwivedi explained, these ornaments are entirely handmade by tribal artisans using centuries-old knowledge and skills.

The ornaments represent both cultural traditions and artistic craftsmanship. They are made from materials including gilt or gota silver, old Indian coins, beads, copper, brass, wood, bone, and shells. The creation process follows traditional methods in which metals are heated in a furnace, shaped into wires and sheets, and then manually formed into the final design.

Ornaments such as hansli, payal, kadhani, bangles, jhumki, necklaces, rings, bajuband, and mangalsutra are integral parts of tribal life. The director also shared that while the institute is protecting these vanishing ornaments and the craftsmanship behind them, it is simultaneously trying to connect them with modern trends.

Modern versions of these ornaments are being adopted by the younger generation and are being worn not only with traditional attire but also with ethnic and Western clothing.

The institute’s efforts are not limited to ornaments alone. It is also active in preserving traditional brass, copper, and clay utensils that are vanishing from tribal use. The director noted that metal utensils, earthenware, and utensils such as tumbi made from wild gourd used by tribal communities including Tharu, Buksa, Agariya, and Kharwar in areas such as Sonbhadra still vividly represent tribal lifestyles.

The institute preserves these items and organizes exhibitions from time to time. The Agariya tribe is particularly known for its metalcraft tradition dating back to ancient times. Meanwhile, the Tharu tribe uses clay utensils to prepare traditional rice-based beverages called jaad.

Through exhibitions, the institute provides both national and international platforms to showcase tribal artworks, ornaments, and utensils.

In this context, during Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 and the Janjatiya Bhagidari Mahotsav, tribal artisans were given platforms and honored, elevating tribal pride to new heights.