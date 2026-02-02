Identify Suitable Land At Appropriate Locations In All Districts And Initiate Employment & Industrial Zones At Earliest: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed, suitable land be identified at the earliest in all districts for the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’, announced on the occasion of UP Diwas, with the objective of directly linking industrial development with employment in the state.

In an important meeting held on Monday in this regard, the Chief Minister said, “The goal of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial policy is to create a capable ecosystem where youth can access skill development, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities within a single campus”.

He instructed about this ambitious scheme be implemented effectively in line with local requirements and regional potential.

The Chief Minister added, this zone is an important initiative towards providing integrated availability of departments and facilities related to industry, skill development, employment, self-employment and industry support.

He laid special emphasis on the development of modern facilities such as plug-and-play units and flatted factories to promote MSMEs, service-based industries and innovation-linked sectors, so that entrepreneurs can get the required infrastructure right from the beginning.

It was informed in the meeting that under this scheme, facilities such as Common Facility Centers, testing facilities, display and design centers, tool rooms, ETP CETP, plug-and-play units and flatted factories will be developed.

Along with this, arrangements for entrepreneurship training, mentoring, information on various loan schemes and handholding for skill upgradation of youth will also be provided from the same campus.

It was also informed in the meeting that the proposal is to implement the scheme in a phased manner in all districts of the state. Employment and Industrial Zones will be developed in each district on a minimum area of 50 acres.

Under the proposed zone, a balanced layout has been prepared comprising industrial areas, flatted factories, commercial areas, roads, common facilities, service sector, green areas and office space.

Along with this, the establishment of the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Skill Development Center’ has also been proposed, which will have training halls, conference rooms, extension counters and facilities related to industry support.

It was further discussed in the meeting that under the operational model, arrangements will be ensured for self-employment and entrepreneurship training, skill development, internships, apprenticeships and wage-based employment in related industries.

The Chief Minister said, “The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ will emerge as a strong center of employment, skill and entrepreneurship for the youth of the state”.

He directed, the potential sites be identified at the earliest and the implementation of the project be expedited, so that this initiative can become an effective model of industrial development and employment generation in the state.