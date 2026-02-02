Self-Help Group Empowers Sambhal Woman To Build Panchgavya Enterprise |

Lucknow: Once hesitant to step beyond the threshold of her home, Anupama Singh from Baniyakheda village in Sambhal is today known for her products. After earning a Master’s degree in Social Work, instead of moving out in search of a job, Anupama chose to build her future within her own village. When she joined the Janki women self-help group, panchgavya transformed her life.

Today, by making idols, diyas, incense sticks, wall clocks, stools, mobile stands and other products, she earns nearly ₹2.5 lakh annually. At the same time, she has provided employment to other women in the village, who have become self-reliant and are now supporting their families. Along with this, she also prepares herbal gulal, helping people avoid chemical-laden colors available in the market.

After joining the Janki self-help group, Anupama began attending weekly meetings. She gained access to low-interest loans, and problems started getting resolved through a common platform. With her first loan from the group, she started work on panchgavya-based products. She repaid the loan on time, began regular savings and gradually these small steps laid the foundation of a growing enterprise.

After receiving training, Anupama started making cow-dung-based idols, diyas, incense sticks, wall clocks, stools, mobile stands and herbal gulal from her home. Very soon, these products gained recognition in the village. Orders started coming in from fairs and local markets. Today, she is not only working herself but is also providing employment to other women in her group, increasing the income of several families.

Through training under the 'Rashtriya Gramin Ajivika Mission' (RGAM), she learnt processing and packaging techniques. Gradually, demand for these products increased in the village and nearby towns. Today, these cow-based products have become a strong pillar of her business, earning her around ₹20,000 per month.

Anupama’s success story conveys a powerful message that with the right guidance and opportunities, rural women can transform panchgavya and traditional resources into modern products and become self-reliant. Today, Anupama is living a dignified life with her family. From the gram panchayat to the district level, people now recognize her for her work.