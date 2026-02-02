'25 Crore People Are My Family’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice, Aid At Janta Darshan |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan on Monday morning. He met each petitioner one by one, accepted their applications and issued directions for proper redressal of their grievances. The Chief Minister instructed District Magistrates, revenue officials and the police administration to take all matters seriously, listen to people’s problems and, after due inquiry, take strict action against the guilty.

During the Janta Darshan, a young girl saluted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Blessing her, the CM advised her to study with full dedication.

Several cases related to illegal encroachment were also presented before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Janta Darshan. After patiently hearing everyone, the CM accepted their applications and ordered appropriate action. He also directed officials posted in districts to similarly listen to grievances locally, ensure justice for petitioners and take strict action against offenders.

At the Janta Darshan, a woman arrived with her child, who is undergoing treatment at KGMU. She requested financial assistance for the treatment. The Chief Minister ordered that financial help be provided.

He said, “The 25 crore residents of the state are my family. The government stands with everyone in happiness and sorrow. From day one, financial assistance for treatment has been provided, and this will continue. No one’s treatment will stop due to lack of money.”

Some children also attended the Janta Darshan along with their parents. While meeting petitioners, the Chief Minister reached a woman and accepted her application. The girl accompanying her saluted CM Yogi. Smiling, the CM asked her name and about her studies. He distributed chocolates to all the children and encouraged them to study with dedication.

A very heartfelt incident took place at Janta Darshan, when a young girl who came with her mother recited a poem for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Impressed, the CM praised her and asked whether she would go to school and study hard. On her affirmative reply, he ordered that her admission be arranged. The girl recited the poem' "Ham sher bacche, sher bacche, sher bacche hain. Ham chote hain to kya hua, ham dil ke sacche hain. Ham bade hokar desh ki shan badhaenge. Jai Hind." After hearing the poem, the Chief Minister encouraged and motivated the girl.