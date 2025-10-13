 Under CM Dashboard, CM Yogi’s UP Rapidly Progressing Towards Holistic Development
Through the CM dashboard, continuous monitoring is carried out for public hearings, welfare schemes, and revenue works, helping districts establish better administrative standards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 02:49 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has been rapidly advancing towards holistic development for the past eight and a half years. During this period, not only has there been an expansion of basic facilities across the state, but the upliftment of every section of society has also been ensured. The CM dashboard is playing a key role in realizing CM Yogi’s vision.

Through the CM dashboard, continuous monitoring is carried out for public hearings, welfare schemes, and revenue works, helping districts establish better administrative standards. In this series, the CM dashboard’s September report shows that Hamirpur has delivered excellent performance to secure the first position in the state, while Auraiya secured second place and Shravasti third.

The CM dashboard releases monthly reports on districts’ revenue works, development projects, and law and order situation. The dashboard reviews 110 programs of 49 departments across all districts of the state based on various parameters, following which district rankings are announced. According to the CM dashboard’s September report, Hamirpur has achieved the first position in the state. Auraiya district secured second place, while Shravasti came third. District Magistrate of Shravasti, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, stated that the CM dashboard report evaluates the performance of those districts that have shown remarkable efficiency in administration, development work, and revenue management.

He further stated that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, development works in Shravasti are being completed in a timely and quality-oriented manner. This is why Shravasti has consistently remained among the top five districts in the CM dashboard reports for several months.

Shravasti scored 9.28 out of 10 in the combined ranking of development and revenue works, a ratio of 92.80 percent. In the category of revenue works alone, the district scored 9.26 points (92.60 percent).

According to the dashboard, Shravasti received an ‘A’ grade in 96 programs out of 110 programs across 49 departments and secured first place in 52 programs. Similarly, Mainpuri ranked fourth, and Hardoi fifth. The top ten districts as per the dashboard report also includes districts like Ambedkarnagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Kannauj, and Shahjahanpur.

