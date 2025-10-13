CM Yogi Announces Launch Of 'Gomti Revival Mission' To Ensure Clean And Uninterrupted Flow Of Gomti River

Gomti River |

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the ‘Gomti Revival Mission’, marking a historic step towards realising the vision of a clean, uninterrupted, and pure Gomti river. Emphasizing its profound significance, the Chief Minister said that the Gomti—flowing from Pilibhit to Ghazipur is not merely a river, but a symbol of our cultural consciousness, spiritual heritage, and a vital lifeline for millions. He added that the mission is not confined to water purification alone; it represents a comprehensive endeavor to revive both our environment and our cultural ethos. The initiative, he said, will stand as a symbol of environmental responsibility and intergenerational commitment.

The meeting, organized with the support of the Territorial Army, was attended by Major General Salil Seth, Brigadier Navtej Singh Sohal, Brigadier C. Madhwal, Colonel Arvind S. Prasad, Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Rana, Lieutenant Colonel Saurabh Mehrotra, Major K.S. Negi, Professor (Dr.) Venkatesh Dutta, and Lieutenant Colonel Hem Lohumi (Retd.), along with senior government officials.

During the deliberations, the Chief Minister reviewed the mission’s detailed action plan and issued key directives for its effective implementation. He emphasized that the initiative should not remain an administrative exercise, but evolve into a mass movement engaging every section of society.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to identify and take strict action against illegal encroachments along the Gomti river, ensuring cleanliness and safety on its banks. He emphasized that the Gomti Revival Mission will encompass the entire river basin from Pilibhit to Ghazipur, aiming to restore the river to its clean, uninterrupted, and pristine form throughout its entire course.

Under the mission, the Chief Minister set ambitious targets to intercept over 95 percent of urban sewage, reduce pollution levels, and revive the river’s ecosystem. During the meeting, it was informed that 13 of the 39 major drains flowing into the Gomti remain untreated. Currently, six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are operational with a combined capacity of 605 MLD. To enhance their effectiveness, it is necessary to divert additional drains to STPs, construct new treatment plants, and upgrade existing ones.

The Chief Minister stressed that the mission’s objective extends beyond pollution control, it is a comprehensive endeavor for the biological, cultural, and aesthetic revival of the river. As part of the action plan, new wetlands, including the Ekana Wetland and Sajan Lake, will be developed in Lucknow. Dedicated campaigns will also be launched to remove illegal encroachments, beautify river ghats, and expand green cover along the riverbanks. He further directed strict enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic, identifying it as a major cause of sewer blockages and water pollution.

The Gomti Task Force, established in January this year under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), includes the Project Director of the State Clean Ganga Mission and representatives from departments such as the Irrigation Department, Pollution Control Board, Jal Nigam, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, and Lucknow Development Authority, along with subject experts. Notable members include Prof. (Dr.) Venkatesh Dutta of BBAU, Lucknow, and Lt. Col. Devendra Chaudhary (Retd.), co-founder of the Incredible Ganga Trust. The Task Force is serving as an effective bridge between the government and society.

The Gomti Task Force has mobilised over 70,000 citizens through foot and boat patrols, removed over 1,000 tons of water hyacinth, surveyed drains to identify pollution sources, and conducted more than 100 awareness campaigns. Under the ‘River Yoga Campaign’ (April 21 to June 21, 2025), daily yoga sessions, ghat clean-up drives, and public engagement activities were organized at five major ghats, witnessing participation from over 50,000 citizens and the removal of 300 tons of water hyacinth.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Chief Minister said, "The waters of the Gomti are the lifeblood of the region, and it is Uttar Pradesh’s moral and cultural duty to preserve its purity and continuity." He directed officials to hold monthly review meetings of the Task Force, submit quarterly progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Office, and ensure transparency and public participation at every level.

The Chief Minister assured that adequate resources will be made available for the mission, ruling out shortage of essential equipment, including track boats, floating barriers, and excavators. He emphasized that this mission would not remain just a government initiative but would evolve into a collective journey of resolve powered by public participation. For this, widespread awareness campaigns should be organized under the guidance of public representatives, with the active involvement of educational and social institutions, transforming the mission into a true mass movement. The Chief Minister added that the Gomti River can regain its natural purity and life-giving flow only when society and the government work hand in hand.