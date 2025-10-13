Uttar Pradesh: Criminal With Multiple Serious Cases, Including Rape And Attempt To Murder, Killed In Police Encounter In Meerut District

A criminal having cases against him, including rape, loot and attempt to murder, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Meerut district. | X @ANI

Meerut: A criminal having cases against him, including rape, loot and attempt to murder, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Meerut district, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Shehzad alias Nikki, was shot dead in the encounter that took place in the Sarurpur police station limits early in the morning.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada, told ANI, "In Sarurpur PS limits, an encounter between Police and a criminal broke out this morning...The criminal has 7 cases against him, including rape, loot and attempt to murder. He was jailed in the past for 5 years in connection with the rape of a minor girl. After he came out, he committed a crime against a 7-year-old girl, in which she suffered grievous injuries. Rs 25,000, leading to his arrest, was announced."

"He was taken to a nearby medical center and then transferred to the district hospital, where he was declared critical by doctors and subsequently died," the SSP said.

Earlier, an accused in the alleged gangrape case of a teenage girl in Banthra in Lucknow sustained injuries in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, while another accused was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Agrawal said.

The police were informed about the incident on Saturday evening, and an FIR was registered against the accused in connection with the alleged gangrape. The accused injured in the encounter was identified as Lalit Kashyap.

DCP South Nipun Agrawal said, "At around 5 PM yesterday, Banthra Police was informed that a gangrape had taken place. FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim, and teams were formed to arrest them. Late last night, when the Police were conducting checks at Harauni Railway Station, two bike-borne men were asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot and opened fire on the Police. In retaliation, when the Police opened fire, one person was injured."

