PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd International Trade Show In Greater Noida On September 25

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the third edition of the International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on Thursday. Along with showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage, the trade show will highlight the state’s growing agricultural strength. Five agricultural universities, Uttar Pradesh Beej Vikas Nigam, and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Varanasi, will participate in the mega event.

The show will provide a platform for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) as well as manufacturers of agricultural products, equipment, seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection chemicals. Visitors will get the opportunity to explore advanced farming practices and technologies adopted in Uttar Pradesh. Progressive farmers and agri-companies from across the state will gain international exposure, with the entire spectrum of agriculture represented under one roof.

For the exhibition, the Agriculture Department has been allotted 1,000 square meters, which will showcase agricultural institutions, education, Mandi Parishad–Agricultural Marketing Directorate, farm equipment, fertilizers, seeds, and plant protection solutions.

Among the agricultural universities that will participate in UPITS are Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology Kanpur, Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology Kumarganj Ayodhya, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology Modipuram Meerut, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology Banda, and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) Naini Prayagraj. In addition, Uttar Pradesh Beej Vikas Nigam and the International Rice Research Institute Varanasi will also participate at the five-day mega event.

The Agriculture Department is playing a key role in organizing the International Trade Show. Through its efforts in communication and coordination, more than 15 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will take part, including three from Bulandshahr and others from Prayagraj, Etah, Jhansi, Meerut, Mahoba, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, and Siddharthnagar, among other districts.

The Agriculture Department’s exhibition will also feature leading companies from the agri-input sector. These include 17 agricultural mechanization firms, nine seed companies, eight fertilizer companies, and eight crop protection companies, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions for modern farming.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the Agriculture department will play an important role at the international trade show. For communication, coordination, and supervision, nodal officers have been designated. For agriculture, agricultural education, and Beej Vikas Nigam, the Additional Agriculture Director has been named the nodal officer.

For Mandi Parishad and agricultural marketing, the Director of the State Agricultural Produce Mandi Parishad has nominated an Additional Director-level officer or Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing as nodal officer. For seed production companies, Dr. Amarnath Mishra, Additional Agriculture Director (Seed and Farm), has been appointed.

Furthermore, for fertilizer companies invited to the trade show, Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, Joint Agriculture Director (Fertilizer), has been appointed. For agricultural equipment and drone companies, Narendra Kumar, Joint Agriculture Director (Engineering), has been made nodal officer. For pesticide and crop protection chemical companies, T.M. Tripathi, Additional Agriculture Director (Crop Protection), has been designated. For new technology in agriculture and related startups, a separate wing is operating at IIT Kanpur. To coordinate with IIT Kanpur, the Additional Agriculture Director (Extension) will act as the nodal officer.

“In the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (September 25 to 29), the Agriculture department will play an important role. The department has completed its preparations. Guests and visitors will be introduced to Uttar Pradesh’s advanced agricultural culture and agricultural progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Agricultural universities, FPOs, seed companies, fertilizer companies, mechanization companies, and others will also participate in the event,” said Surya Pratap Shahi Agriculture Minister, Uttar Pradesh