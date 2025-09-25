PM Modi Highlights Uttar Pradesh As Land Brimming With Immense Investment Opportunities

PM Modi |

Lucknow: Inaugurating Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, describing the event as a new milestone in the state’s development journey. He urged investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore the vast opportunities Uttar Pradesh offers.

Highlighting the state’s rapid progress under CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in connectivity and infrastructure, and a key pillar of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in sectors such as manufacturing, tourism, and defence. Noting the participation of delegates from 150 countries, he congratulated the Chief Minister, his team, and all stakeholders for organizing a globally significant event.

On the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi invoked the principle of Antyodaya, calling Uttar Pradesh’s development model a living example of taking progress to the poorest sections of society. He underscored that the state’s connectivity revolution, with the highest number of expressways and international airports, and its inclusion in two major national corridors, has reduced logistics costs and strengthened its position in heritage and cruise tourism initiatives, such as Namami Gange.

The Prime Minister praised the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, noting that it has successfully taken district-level products to international markets. “Thanks to ODOP, even when hosting foreign guests, our teams have a ready catalog of products to showcase,” he remarked. He added that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a global manufacturing hub, contributing significantly to India’s record in mobile phone production, with 55% of all phones in India manufactured in the state.

PM Modi also highlighted the state’s role in the Self-Reliant India campaign, particularly in the semiconductor and defence sectors. He announced that work on a large semiconductor facility is about to begin and emphasized the armed forces’ preference for indigenous products. Uttar Pradesh is set to host the production of the AK-203 rifle in collaboration with Russia, as well as a defence corridor, positioning the state as a key player in India’s weapons manufacturing ecosystem.

Calling on entrepreneurs to invest in the state, the Prime Minister highlighted the robustness of Uttar Pradesh’s single-window system and assured that both the state and central governments would provide full support. He welcomed over 2,200 exhibitors at the trade show and emphasized that the participation of delegates from 150 countries strengthens international partnerships and global business opportunities.

Linking Uttar Pradesh’s growth to India’s broader development goals, PM Modi said, “Investing in Uttar Pradesh is like investing in India, an opportunity for mutual growth.” He reiterated that the state’s progress under CM Yogi Adityanath embodies Antyodaya, offering opportunities to businesses of all sizes. Through UPITS, Uttar Pradesh has showcased its potential on a global stage, creating an environment conducive to investment and long-term economic growth.